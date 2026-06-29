RRB JE CBT 2 Admit Card 2026 Released At Regional Websites; Download Hall Ticket For July 2 Exam

RRB JE CBT 2 Admit Card 2026: The admit card for the Junior Engineer (JE) Computer Based Test (CBT) 2 examination 2026 has been made available by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). Candidates can now use their login credentials to download their hall passes from the official regional RRB websites for the test on July 2, 2026.

The admission cards were made available on June 28, 2026, four days prior to the test, in accordance with the approved schedule. It is recommended that candidates download their hall passes well in advance to prevent any technical difficulties at the last minute.

Direct link to download the admit card

RRB JE CBT 2 Admit Card 2026: Important dates

Admit Card Release Date: June 28, 2026

CBT 2 Exam Date: July 2, 2026

Answer Key Release: To Be Notified

Result Declaration: To Be Notified

RRB JE CBT 2 Admit Card 2026: Exam shift timing

Shift 1

Reporting Time: 7:30 AM

Gate Closing Time: 8:30 AM

Exam Time: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Shift 2

Reporting Time: 11:15 AM

Gate Closing Time: 12:15 PM

Exam Time: 12:45 PM – 2:45 PM

Shift 3

Reporting Time: 3:00 PM

Gate Closing Time: 4:00 PM

Exam Time: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM

RRB JE CBT 2 Admit Card 2026: Steps to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website at www.rrbcdg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and look for the Job Section.

Step 3: Find the link “Download Admit Card for RRB JE CBT 2 Examination”.

Step 4: Click on the link, and you will be redirected to the login page.

Step 5: Enter your Registration Number, Password (Date of Birth), and Captcha.

Step 6: Click on the “Login” or “Submit” button.

Step 7: Your admit card appears on the screen.

Step 8: Download and print a clear copy for the exam day.

Direct link to download the admit card

RRB JE CBT 2 Admit Card 2026: Details mentioned on admit card

Candidates should carefully verify all the details mentioned on the RRB JE CBT 2 Hall Ticket after downloading it. The admit card will include the candidate's name, roll number or registration number, post name and post code, photograph and signature, exam date and time, reporting time, examination venue address, venue code, barcode, important instructions for candidates, and the signature of the exam authority. In case of any discrepancy, candidates should immediately contact the concerned RRB before the examination.

RRB JE CBT 2 Admit Card 2026: Exam pattern

Mode of Exam: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Total Questions: 150

Total Marks: 150

Duration: 120 minutes

Subject-wise Distribution:

General Awareness: 15 questions | 15 marks

Physics & Chemistry: 15 questions | 15 marks

Basics of Computer Applications: 10 questions | 10 marks

Basics of Environment & Pollution: 10 questions | 10 marks

Technical Discipline: 100 questions | 100 marks

RRB JE CBT 2 Admit Card 2026: Documents to carry during the exam

Printed copy of the RRB JE CBT 2 Admit Card 2026

One valid photo ID proof (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, Driving Licence, or Passport)

Recent passport-size photograph

Original Aadhaar Card (for biometric/authentication purposes, if applicable)