RRB JE CBT 1 Provisional Answer Key 2026 To Be Released Today At 4 PM On rrbcdg.gov.in; Here’s How To Download PDF

RRB JE CBT 1 Answer Key 2026: The RRB JE CBT 1 Exam 2026 Answer key and Question Paper and Responses Sheet PDF will be made available by Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB). According to the announcement, the answer keys will be available on the official website rrbcdg.gov.in today, March 5, 2026, at 4 PM.

Candidates can utilise the answer key, which contains all of the right answers to the exam's questions, to compare their marked responses to the right ones and get their approximate scores.

RRB JE CBT 1 Answer Key 2026: Important dates

Exam Name: RRB JE 2026 CBT 1 (CEN 05/2025)

CBT 1 Exam Dates: February 19, 20, and 25, 2026

Purpose: Shortlisting candidates for CBT 2

RRB JE CBT 1 2026: Vacancy Details

Total Vacancies: 2,585 posts

Posts Included:

- Junior Engineer (JE)

- Depot Material Superintendent (DMS)

- Chemical Supervisor

- Metallurgical Assistant

RRB JE CBT 1 Answer Key 2026: Steps to download answer key

Candidates can obtain the Answer Key & Response Sheet from the official RRB website by following the instructions below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) in your area.

Step 2: Click on the "Junior Engineer Answer Key" link located under "Latest Announcements" or "Important Links" on the homepage.

Step 3: The screen displays a new login page.

Step 4: Enter your login information, which includes your date of birth and registration number.

Step 5: Select the "Login" tab after entering legitimate login information.

Step 6: The screen displays the RRB JE Answer Key.

Step 7: Download the PDF response sheet and answer key, then double-check the questions you tried.