RRB Group D Result 2026 Out Now; Scorecard Link Will Be Activated At 6 PM. 

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RRB Group D Result 2026 Out: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the RRB Group D Result 2026 on 1 July 2026 for CEN 8/2024 on its regional websites. Candidates who appeared for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) can now check their qualifying status through the zone-wise merit list PDF available online.

Applicants are advised to download the result PDF and carefully verify their details, including roll number, qualifying status, and cut-off marks. The RRB Group D examination was conducted in multiple shifts from 27 November 2025 to 10 February 2026 across various exam centres in India. This recruitment drive aims to fill 32,438 vacancies in Indian Railways under Level-1 posts.

Based on CBT performance, candidates have been shortlisted for the next stage, the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Document Verification (DV).

Direct Link To Access Scorecard

RRB Group D Result 2026: How to Download RRB Group D Result 2026

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the merit list PDF:

Step 1: Visit the official website of your respective RRB zone.

Step 2: Click on the link titled “RRB Group D Result 2026 (CEN 8/2024)”.

Step 3: The merit list PDF will open on the screen.

Step 4: Use Ctrl + F to search your roll number.

Step 5:Download and save the PDF for future reference.

RRB Group D Scorecard 2026

The Railway Recruitment Board has announced that the scorecard for all CBT candidates will be available from 1 July 2026 at 6:00 PM. Candidates can download their scorecards by logging in using their registration number and date of birth.

The scorecard will include details such as normalised marks, percentile score, and individual performance information. The scorecard will be accessible from 1 July 2026 (6:00 PM) until 16 July 2026 (11:55 PM), after which the download window will close.

Direct Link Here

Details Mentioned in RRB Group D Result 2026 PDF

The merit list PDF includes the following information:

Roll numbers of shortlisted candidates

Registration numbers

Zone/region name

Qualifying status

Cut-off marks

PET shortlisting status

Category-wise selection details

Instructions for next stage (PET & DV)