 RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 Registration Ends Today At 11:59 PM; Last Chance To Apply For 22,195 Level-1 Posts
RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 registration ends today. The Railway Recruitment Board will fill 22,195 Level-1 posts. Candidates can apply online till 11:59 PM. Check eligibility, fees, important dates and selection process details.

SimpleUpdated: Monday, March 02, 2026, 10:59 AM IST
RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 Registration: The RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 registration period will end today, according to the Railway Recruitment Board. Under this effort, 22,195 Level 1 positions will be filled. Those who haven't applied yet have till tonight to finish the online application.

Direct link to check official notification

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 Registration: Important dates

Online application begins: January 31, 2026 (00:00 hrs)

Last date to apply online: March 2, 2026 (23:59 hrs)

Last date to pay application fee: March 4, 2026 (23:59 hrs)

Modification window (with fee): March 5 to March 14, 2026 (23:59 hrs)

Scribe details submission window (eligible candidates): March 15 to March 19, 2026

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 Registration: Vacancy Details (Level-1 Posts):

Total vacancies: 22,195 (Level-1 posts)

Track Maintainer Grade IV

Pointsman-B

Assistant (Track Machine)

Assistant (Bridge)

Assistant (Signal and Telecom)

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 Registration: Eligibility criteria

Age Limit:

Minimum age: 18 years

Maximum age: 33 years

Age relaxation applicable for reserved categories as per government norms

Educational Qualification:

Must have passed Class 10 from a recognised board OR

Hold an ITI certificate in relevant trades (as per official notification)

Candidates must ensure that their educational and personal details match their official certificates.

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 Registration: Registration fees

General & OBC candidates: ₹500

SC, ST, EBC, Female & Transgender candidates: ₹250

Note: Partial fee refund will be provided after appearing for the CBT.

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 Registration: Steps to register

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Railway Recruitment Boards.

Step 2: Click on the link for RRB Group D Recruitment 2026.

Step 3: Enter your name, phone number, and email address to register.

Step 4: Fill out the application with your personal and academic details.

Step 5: Include your picture and signature.

Step 6: Pay the application cost online.

Step 7: Fill out the form and get the confirmation page for your records.

Direct link to apply

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 Registration: Selection Process

The recruitment process will be conducted in multiple phases:

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Document Verification

Medical Examination

