RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 Registration Ends Today At 11:59 PM; Last Chance To Apply For 22,195 Level-1 Posts

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 Registration: The RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 registration period will end today, according to the Railway Recruitment Board. Under this effort, 22,195 Level 1 positions will be filled. Those who haven't applied yet have till tonight to finish the online application.
Direct link to check official notification
RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 Registration: Important dates
Online application begins: January 31, 2026 (00:00 hrs)
Last date to apply online: March 2, 2026 (23:59 hrs)
Last date to pay application fee: March 4, 2026 (23:59 hrs)
Modification window (with fee): March 5 to March 14, 2026 (23:59 hrs)
Scribe details submission window (eligible candidates): March 15 to March 19, 2026
RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 Registration: Vacancy Details (Level-1 Posts):
Total vacancies: 22,195 (Level-1 posts)
Track Maintainer Grade IV
Pointsman-B
Assistant (Track Machine)
Assistant (Bridge)
Assistant (Signal and Telecom)
RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 Registration: Eligibility criteria
Age Limit:
Minimum age: 18 years
Maximum age: 33 years
Age relaxation applicable for reserved categories as per government norms
Educational Qualification:
Must have passed Class 10 from a recognised board OR
Hold an ITI certificate in relevant trades (as per official notification)
Candidates must ensure that their educational and personal details match their official certificates.
RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 Registration: Registration fees
General & OBC candidates: ₹500
SC, ST, EBC, Female & Transgender candidates: ₹250
Note: Partial fee refund will be provided after appearing for the CBT.
RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 Registration: Steps to register
Step 1: Go to the official website of the Railway Recruitment Boards.
Step 2: Click on the link for RRB Group D Recruitment 2026.
Step 3: Enter your name, phone number, and email address to register.
Step 4: Fill out the application with your personal and academic details.
Step 5: Include your picture and signature.
Step 6: Pay the application cost online.
Step 7: Fill out the form and get the confirmation page for your records.
RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 Registration: Selection Process
The recruitment process will be conducted in multiple phases:
Computer-Based Test (CBT)
Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
Document Verification
Medical Examination