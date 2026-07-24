RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2026 Released For August 3 Exam At rrb.indianrailways.gov.in; Check Steps To Download

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RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2026: The test city slip for the Group D, CBT examination 2026 was formally announced today, July 24, 2026, by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). Candidates who plan to take the Level 1 exam on August 3 must check their designated test location and download their city slip from the RRB regional website. They will require their registration number, password, and birthdate in order to log in.

Direct link to download city slip

RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2026: Exam details

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) for the recruitment examination will be conducted at various centres across the country from August 3 to August 21.

RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2026: Recruitment details

The recruitment drive aims to fill 22,195 Level-1 vacancies across different zones of the Indian Railways. The vacancies include posts such as Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Assistant Pointsman and Helpers.

RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2026: Steps to download exam city slip

Candidates can download their exam city slip from the official portal by following the instructions provided:

Step 1: Visit your local RRB portal or the RRB's official website.

Step 2: Select the "RRB Group D Exam City Intimation Slip 2026" download link from the homepage.

Step 3: The portal for logging in will open. Enter your password and registration number.

Step 4: Enter your information and enter the captcha code.

Step 5: The screen will display your RRB Group D exam city slip.

Step 6: Check your designated exam city after downloading it.

Direct link to download city slip

RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2026: Details mentioned on exam city slip

Candidates must carefully verify the following details after downloading the exam city slip: the candidate's name, registration number, roll number, exam date, exam shift, reporting time, allotted exam city, Railway Recruitment Board region, and the SC/ST travel authority, if applicable. Any discrepancies should be reported and corrected immediately.

RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2026: What's next

Candidates who qualify in the CBT will be eligible to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

After the PET, shortlisted candidates will have to undergo document verification and a medical examination.

Candidates who successfully clear all the required stages will be considered for the final merit list.