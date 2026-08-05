RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2026 Released For August 13, 14 Exams; Check Exam City, Date And Shift

RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2026: The exam city notification slip for candidates scheduled to take the RRB Group D Level-1 Computer Based Test (CBT) on August 13 and 14, 2026, under Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) 09/2025, has been made available by the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs).Ten days prior to the relevant exam date, the city notification slip is published in a date-wise fashion. Candidates who are scheduled to appear on 13 and 14 August can now check their assigned examination city, exam date and shift details by logging in through their regional RRB websites.

From August 3 to August 21, 2026, 22,195 Level-1 positions nationwide will be subject to the RRB Group D CBT exam.Four days prior to the exam date, the admit card will be released.About four days prior to the candidate's planned exam date, the RRB Group D admission card or E-Call Letter will be sent.The city notification slip cannot be used as an entry document at the examination centre; it is solely intended to give travel-related information.

Direct link to download city intimation slip

RRB Group D CEN 09/2025: Important Dates

Notification Release: January 30, 2026

Online Application Begins: January 31, 2026

Last Date to Apply: March 9, 2026

Last Date for Fee Payment: March 11, 2026

Application Modification Window: March 12 to March 21, 2026

Application Status Released: July 9, 2026

City Intimation Slip: 10 days before the respective exam date

CBT Examination: August 3 to August 21, 2026

Admit Card Release: Around four days before the respective exam date

Additional CBT Date: August 25, 2026

SC/ST Travel Authority: Available through the login portal for eligible candidates, wherever applicable.

RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2026: Steps to download city intimation slip

Step 1: Visit the official webpage of the regional RRB.

Step 2: Click the link to the RRB Group D CEN 09/2025 exam city notification slip.

Step 3: Enter your date of birth, password, and registration number.

Step 4: Finish the security check.

Step 5: Enter the information to see the designated exam city.

Step 6: Download the slip and store it for later use.

Direct link to download city intimation slip

RRB Group D CEN 09/2025: Selection Process

The selection process for RRB Group D Level-1 recruitment will be conducted in the following stages:

Stage 1 – Computer-Based Test (CBT): Candidates will first appear for the CBT. Those who qualify will be shortlisted for the next stage.

Stage 2 – Physical Efficiency Test (PET): Candidates shortlisted based on their CBT performance will have to clear the PET.

Stage 3 – Document Verification (DV): Candidates who qualify in the PET will be called for document verification. They will have to produce the required original documents.

Stage 4 – Medical Examination: Candidates shortlisted after document verification will undergo a medical examination to determine their fitness for the post.

Final Selection: The final appointment will be made based on the candidate's performance in the prescribed selection stages and fulfilment of eligibility and medical requirements.

RRB Group D Level-1 Recruitment 2026: The recruitment drive is being conducted for 22,195 vacancies. Candidates who have passed Class 10 or hold an ITI qualification are eligible. The prescribed age limit is 18 to 33 years, with applicable age relaxation as per RRB rules.