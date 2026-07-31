RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 Released At rrb.indianrailways.gov.in; Download Hall Ticket Now

RRB Group D Admit Card 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 for candidates appearing in the recruitment examination under CEN No. 09/2025. Registered candidates can now download their e-call letters from the official RRB website, rrb.indianrailways.gov.in, using their Registration Number (User ID) and Password/Date of Birth.

The RRB Group D Computer-Based Test (CBT) is scheduled to be conducted from August 3 to August 25, 2026. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards well in advance and verify all the details mentioned on them before the examination.

RRB Group D Admit Card 2026: How to Download Admit Card

Candidates can follow these steps to access their hall tickets:

Step 1: Visit the official website: rrb.indianrailways.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the "RRB Group D (CEN 09/2025) E-Call Letter" link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and password/date of birth.

Step 4: Click on Submit.

Step 5: The RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference.

RRB Group D Admit Card 2026: Documents to Carry on Exam Day

Candidates must carry the following documents to the examination centre:

Printed copy of the RRB Group D Admit Card 2026

Any one valid photo ID proof (original)

Candidates without the required documents may not be permitted to appear for the examination.

RRB Group D Admit Card 2026: Verify Details on the Admit Card

After downloading the admit card, candidates should carefully check the following details:

Candidate's name and roll number

Exam date and reporting time

Examination centre details

Photograph and signature

Other personal information

If any discrepancy is found in the information printed on the admit card, candidates should immediately contact the concerned Railway Recruitment Board for rectification before the examination.

Candidates are advised to download their hall tickets at the earliest to avoid last-minute technical issues.