RRB Group D 2026 Registration Extended To March 9 For 22,195 Level 1 Posts At rrbapply.gov.in

RRB Group D 2026 Registration Extended: The RRB Group D 2026 registration application period has been extended by the Railway Recruitment Board to March 9, 2026. Candidates now have more time to apply for Indian Railways' 22,195 Level 1 positions. The deadline for registration was earlier, on March 2.

The official website, rrbapply.gov.in, is where candidates can submit their applications. To accommodate a wider pool of applicants who might have missed the opportunity or had technological difficulties earlier, the deadline has been extended.

RRB Group D 2026 Registration Extended: Important dates

Online application begins: January 31, 2026 (00:00 hrs)

Last date to apply online: March 2, 2026 (23:59 hrs)

Last date to apply extended: March 8, 2026 (11:59 PM)

Last date to pay application fee: March 4, 2026 (23:59 hrs)

Modification window (with fee): March 5 to March 14, 2026 (23:59 hrs)

Scribe details submission window (eligible candidates): March 15 to March 19, 2026

RRB Group D 2026 Registration Extended: Vacancy Details (Level-1 Posts):

Total vacancies: 22,195 (Level-1 posts)

Track Maintainer Grade IV

Pointsman-B

Assistant (Track Machine)

Assistant (Bridge)

Assistant (Signal and Telecom)

RRB Group D 2026 Registration Extended: Eligibility criteria

Age Limit:

Minimum age: 18 years

Maximum age: 33 years

Age relaxation applicable for reserved categories as per government norms

Educational Qualification:

Must have passed Class 10 from a recognised board OR

Hold an ITI certificate in relevant trades (as per official notification)

Candidates must ensure that their educational and personal details match their official certificates.

RRB Group D 2026 Registration Extended: Registration fees

General & OBC candidates: ₹500

SC, ST, EBC, Female & Transgender candidates: ₹250

Note: Partial fee refund will be provided after appearing for the CBT.

RRB Group D 2026 Registration Extended: Steps to register

Step 1: Visit the Railway Recruitment Boards' official website.

Step 2: Select the RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 link.

Step 3: To register, provide your name, contact information, and email address.

Step 4: Provide your academic and personal information on the application.

Step 5: Add your signature and photo.

Step 6: Pay the online application fee.

Step 7: Complete the form and obtain the confirmation page for your documentation.

Direct link to apply