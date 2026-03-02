RRB Group D 2026 Registration Extended To March 9 For 22,195 Level 1 Posts At rrbapply.gov.in

RRB Group D 2026 Registration Extended: The RRB Group D 2026 registration application period has been extended by the Railway Recruitment Board to March 9, 2026. Candidates now have more time to apply for Indian Railways' 22,195 Level 1 positions. The deadline for registration was earlier, on March 2.
The official website, rrbapply.gov.in, is where candidates can submit their applications. To accommodate a wider pool of applicants who might have missed the opportunity or had technological difficulties earlier, the deadline has been extended.
RRB Group D 2026 Registration Extended: Important dates
Online application begins: January 31, 2026 (00:00 hrs)
Last date to apply online: March 2, 2026 (23:59 hrs)
Last date to apply extended: March 8, 2026 (11:59 PM)
Last date to pay application fee: March 4, 2026 (23:59 hrs)
Modification window (with fee): March 5 to March 14, 2026 (23:59 hrs)
Scribe details submission window (eligible candidates): March 15 to March 19, 2026
RRB Group D 2026 Registration Extended: Vacancy Details (Level-1 Posts):
Total vacancies: 22,195 (Level-1 posts)
Track Maintainer Grade IV
Pointsman-B
Assistant (Track Machine)
Assistant (Bridge)
Assistant (Signal and Telecom)
RRB Group D 2026 Registration Extended: Eligibility criteria
Age Limit:
Minimum age: 18 years
Maximum age: 33 years
Age relaxation applicable for reserved categories as per government norms
Educational Qualification:
Must have passed Class 10 from a recognised board OR
Hold an ITI certificate in relevant trades (as per official notification)
Candidates must ensure that their educational and personal details match their official certificates.
RRB Group D 2026 Registration Extended: Registration fees
General & OBC candidates: ₹500
SC, ST, EBC, Female & Transgender candidates: ₹250
Note: Partial fee refund will be provided after appearing for the CBT.
RRB Group D 2026 Registration Extended: Steps to register
Step 1: Visit the Railway Recruitment Boards' official website.
Step 2: Select the RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 link.
Step 3: To register, provide your name, contact information, and email address.
Step 4: Provide your academic and personal information on the application.
Step 5: Add your signature and photo.
Step 6: Pay the online application fee.
Step 7: Complete the form and obtain the confirmation page for your documentation.