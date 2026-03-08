RRB Group D 2026 Registration Deadline Tomorrow At 11:59 PM; Apply For 22,195 Vacancies At rrbapply.gov.in Now

RRB Group D 2026 Registration Extended: The RRB Group D 2026 registration application window will be closed tomorrow, i.e., 9th march at 11.59 PM. Interested candidates can apply by adding their login credentials before the deadline on the official website rrbapply.gov.in . RRB is hiring for 22,195 Level 1 positions at Indian Railways.

Earlier the registration was extended to March 2 in order to accommodate a larger pool of applicants who might have missed the opportunity or experienced technical difficulties earlier.

If candidates are having technical problems with the portal, they can call the helpdesk for help at 9592-001-188/0172-565-3333, or they can send an email to rrb.help@csc.gov.in. The helpdesk is open from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM and only answers questions about technical problems with the portal.

RRB Group D 2026 Registration: Important dates

Closing date & time of online submission of applications: March 9, 2026 (11.59 PM)

Last date for application fee payment for the submitted application: March 11, 2026 (11.59 PM))

Date & time for modification window for corrections in the application form (with payment of modification fee): March 12 to March 21, 2026 (11.59 PM)

(Note: Details filled in ‘Create an Account’ form and ‘Chosen Railway’ cannot be modified.)

Dates during which eligible scribe candidates must provide their scribe details in the application portal: March 22 to March 26, 2026

RRB Group D 2026 Registration: Eligibility criteria

Age Limit:

Minimum age: 18 years

Maximum age: 33 years

Age relaxation applies to reserved categories as per government norms.

Educational Qualification:

Must have completed Class 10 at an accredited board OR possess an ITI certificate in the appropriate trades (per official notification).

Candidates must confirm that their personal and educational information corresponds with their official certificates.

RRB Group D 2026 Registration: Steps to register

Step 1: Go to the official Railway Recruitment Board's website at rrbapply.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for RRB Group D Recruitment 2026.

Step 3: Enter your name, email address, and contact details to register.

Step 4: Fill out the application with your personal and academic details.

Step 5: Include your photo and signature.

Step 6: Make the online application payment.

Step 7: Complete the form and save it for future reference.

RRB Group D 2026 Registration: Registration fees

General & OBC candidates: Rs 500

SC, ST, EBC, Female & Transgender candidates: Rs 250

Note: A Partial fee refund will be provided after appearing for the CBT.

RRB Group D 2026 Registration: Vacancy Details (Level-1 Posts):

Total vacancies: 22,195 (Level-1 posts)

Track Maintainer Grade IV

Pointsman-B

Assistant (Track Machine)

Assistant (Bridge)

Assistant (Signal and Telecom)