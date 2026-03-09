RRB Group D 2026 Registration Closes Today For 22,195 Level-1 Posts At 11:59 PM; Last Chance To Submit Application On rrbapply.gov.in

RRB Group D 2026 Registration: The registration window for RRB Group D 2026 will close today, March 9, at 11:59 p.m. RRB is hiring for 22,195 Level 1 vacancies at Indian Railways. Interested candidates can apply by inputting their login credentials on the official website rrbapply.gov.in before the deadline.

In order to accommodate a bigger pool of applicants who might have missed the opportunity or had technical issues earlier, the registration period was previously extended to March 2.

RRB Group D 2026 Registration: Important dates

Closing date & time of online submission of applications: March 9, 2026 (11.59 PM)

Last date for application fee payment for the submitted application: March 11, 2026 (11.59 PM))

Corrections Window (with payment of modification fee): March 12 to March 21, 2026 (11.59 PM)

Eligible scribe candidates must provide their scribe details: March 22 to March 26, 2026

RRB Group D 2026 Registration: Vacancy Details (Level-1 Posts):

Total vacancies: 22,195 (Level-1 posts)

Track Maintainer Grade IV

Pointsman-B

Assistant (Track Machine)

Assistant (Bridge)

Assistant (Signal and Telecom)

RRB Group D 2026 Registration: Eligibility criteria

Age Limit:

Minimum age: 18 years

Maximum age: 33 years

Age relaxation applies to reserved categories as per government norms.

Educational Qualification:

Must have completed Class 10 at an accredited board OR possess an ITI certificate in the appropriate trades (per official notification).

Candidates must confirm that their personal and educational information corresponds with their official certificates.

RRB Group D 2026 Registration: Registration fees

General & OBC candidates: Rs 500

SC, ST, EBC, Female & Transgender candidates: Rs 250

Note: A Partial fee refund will be provided after appearing for the CBT.

RRB Group D 2026 Registration: Steps to register

Step 1: Visit rrbapply.gov.in, the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board.

Step 2: Select the RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 link.

Step 3: To register, provide your name, email address, and contact information.

Step 4: Provide your academic and personal information on the application.

Step 5: Add your signature and photo.

Step 6: Pay for the online application.

Step 7: Fill out the form and store it for later use.

Direct link to apply

Candidates can contact rrb.help@csc.gov.in or call the help desk at 9592-001-188/0172-565-3333 if they are experiencing technical difficulties with the portal. The help desk only responds to enquiries regarding technical issues with the portal and is open from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.