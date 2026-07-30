RRB Group D 2026 Exam Dates Revised; CBT To Be Held From August 3 To 25

RRB Group D 2026 Exam Dates Revised: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued an important update on the RRB Group D CBT test 2026. The Board has notified applicants of the updated exam dates through an official notice. The exam will now take place at various places around the nation from August 3 to August 25 in accordance with the revised timetable. Previously, the exam period was August 3–21, 2026.

As stated on the RRB Group D admit card 2026, all candidates who have enrolled for the CBT exam must show up for the test on the designated exam date. The recruitment campaign seeks to fill 22,195 positions in various Level-1 positions across Indian Railways sectors.

RRB Group D 2026 Exam Dates Revised: Important dates

August 3 to August 6, 2026

August 9 to August 14, 2026

August 17 to August 21, 2026

August 25, 2026

Exam duration: 16 days

Exam starts: August 3, 2026

Last exam date: August 25, 2026

RRB Group D 2026: Admit card details

Admit cards will be issued by RRB four to five days prior to the exam date. They will be accessible on the official regional websites of the RRB whenever they are released. To download their hall passes, candidates must provide their registration information.

RRB Group D 2026: Details mentioned on admit card

Admit cards are important documents that contain information on the exam location, candidates' registration details, the date, time, and instructions for the exam day. On all exam days, candidates must have a printed copy of their e-admit card and a legitimate photo ID.

RRB Group D 2026: Verification instruction

Before going to the exam center, candidates are urged by the Railway Recruitment Board to make sure that Aadhaar is still unlocked in the UIDAI system. This will make it easier for the center to validate your Aadhaar details. Before the exam, candidates who finished their Aadhaar verification throughout the application procedure must keep it unlocked.