RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2026 Released For July 28 Exam At rrb.digialm.com; Check How To Download E-Admit Card And Exam Guidelines

RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2026: The admit cards for applicants taking the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) Computer-Based Test (CBT) Stage 2 exam on July 28 have been formally released by the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs). The download is available at rrb.digialm.com. Applicants can download their hall pass and properly review all the information using their registration number and password.

Direct link to download admit card

RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2026: Exam details

The test will take place on July 28 at a number of locations across the country. The hiring campaign will fill 18,799 positions in several railway zones, including 10,970 positions for Assistant Loco Pilots.

RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2026: Steps to download admit card

Step 1: Go to the websites of the regional Railway Recruitment Boards in your area.

Step 2: Click the "Download CBT 2 Admit Card for CEN 01/2025 (ALP)" link on the homepage.

Step 3: To log in, enter your password and registration number.

Step 4: Enter the captcha code and send in the information.

Step 5: The screen will display your e-admit card.

Step 6: Download it and carefully review all of the information.

RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2026: Details mentioned on admit card

Candidates should carefully verify the following details after downloading their ALP CBT 2 admit card:

Candidate's Name

Roll Number

Examination Centre/Location

Reporting Time

Exam Shift

Exam-Day Instructions

In Case Of Discrepancy

Candidates should immediately report any errors or discrepancies in the admit card to the concerned authority for correction.

Documents Required On Exam Day

Printed copy of the e-admit card

Valid photo ID proof

Candidates must carry these documents for verification at the examination centre.