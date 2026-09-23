RRB ALP CBT 1 Exam Date 2026: Assistant Loco Pilot Exam From November 3 To 5; Check Aadhaar Guidelines |

RRB ALP CBT 1 Exam Date 2026: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have announced the tentative schedule for the Computer Based Test-I (CBT-I) for candidates applying for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) post under CEN 01/2026.

According to the notice issued by the Ministry of Railways on September 21, the RRB ALP CBT-I examination will be conducted from November 3 to November 5, 2026.

Direct link to read the official announcement

RRB ALP CBT 1 Exam 2026: Important Details

CBT-I exam dates: November 3 to 5, 2026

Exam City and Date link: To be activated 10 days before the exam date

E-Call Letter: Downloading will begin four days before the exam date mentioned in the city and date intimation link.

The Exam City and Date link, along with the facility to download the Travel Authority for eligible SC/ST candidates, will be made available on the official websites of all RRBs.

Aadhaar Biometric Authentication mandatory before entry

The RRBs have stated that Aadhaar-linked biometric authentication of candidates will be carried out at the examination centre before they are allowed to enter the exam hall.

Candidates must therefore carry either their original Aadhaar card or a printout of their e-verified Aadhaar to the examination centre.

Candidates who have not yet completed Aadhaar-based identification verification are advised to do so by logging into www.rrbapply.gov.in using their credentials. The RRBs said this is intended to facilitate smoother entry and examination-day processes.

Keep Aadhaar unlocked before exam

Candidates who already verified their Aadhaar during the application process have also been advised to ensure that their Aadhaar remains unlocked in the UIDAI system before visiting the examination centre.

The RRBs said this is necessary to avoid inconvenience and facilitate registration and other examination-related processes on the exam day.

Candidates have also been advised to ensure that their Aadhaar details are updated and accurate. The notice specifies that the Aadhaar card should contain the correct:

Name

Date of birth, as per the Class 10 certificate

Latest photograph

Address

Father's name

RRB ALP candidates advised to follow official updates

The RRBs have advised candidates to rely only on the official websites of the Railway Recruitment Boards for updates related to the recruitment process and cautioned them against unauthenticated information.

The notice also warned candidates against touts offering appointments in exchange for money. According to the RRBs, selection for the ALP post is based on Computer Based Tests and merit, and candidates should not fall for promises of guaranteed recruitment.