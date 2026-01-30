 RRB ALP 2026 Exam Dates Revised: CBT To Now Begin From February 13; Check Revised Schedule Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRRB ALP 2026 Exam Dates Revised: CBT To Now Begin From February 13; Check Revised Schedule Here

RRB ALP 2026 Exam Dates Revised: CBT To Now Begin From February 13; Check Revised Schedule Here

RRB has revised the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) 2026 CBT schedule. The exam will now be held on February 13, 16, 17 and 18. A total of 9,970 vacancies will be filled. Candidates can check the updated dates on regional RRB websites.

SimpleUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 03:33 PM IST
article-image

RRB ALP 2026 Exam Dates Revised: The dates of the RRB ALP 2026 exam have been updated by the Railway Recruitment Board. The updated dates are available on the regional RRBs' official website for candidates who wish to take the Assistant Loco Pilot computer-based test. The organisation's 9970 Assistant Loco Pilot positions will be filled via this recruitment campaign. The registration period ran from April 12 to May 11, 2025.

Direct link for official notification

RRB ALP 2026 Exam Dates Revised: Important details

Revised CBT Dates for Assistant Loco Pilot:

FPJ Shorts
3rd Maharashtra Open Carrom Challengers Trophy 2025-26: A New Era Of Inclusive Competition
3rd Maharashtra Open Carrom Challengers Trophy 2025-26: A New Era Of Inclusive Competition
SSC MTS And CBIC Havaldar Examination 2025: City Intimation Slip Issued; Here's How To Download
SSC MTS And CBIC Havaldar Examination 2025: City Intimation Slip Issued; Here's How To Download
'This Is Bulls**t...': Alexander Zverev's FOUL MOUTHED Rant Goes Viral As Carlos Alcaraz Gets Medical Time Out For Cramps In Australian Open 2026 Semis | VIDEO
'This Is Bulls**t...': Alexander Zverev's FOUL MOUTHED Rant Goes Viral As Carlos Alcaraz Gets Medical Time Out For Cramps In Australian Open 2026 Semis | VIDEO
'This Was Ajit Pawar's Final Wish': Leaders Of Both NCP Factions Hint At Party Merger - VIDEOS
'This Was Ajit Pawar's Final Wish': Leaders Of Both NCP Factions Hint At Party Merger - VIDEOS

• February 13, 2026
• February 16, 2026
• February 17, 2026
• February 18, 2026

Earlier Schedule:
• February 16 to February 18, 2026

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) will now also be held on February 13, 2026, in addition to the previously announced dates. The exam will be conducted across multiple test centres.

RRB ALP 2026 Exam Dates Revised: Exam details

Assistant Loco Pilot CBT-1: Exam Details

• Exam duration: 60 minutes
• Total questions: 75
• Total marks: 75
• Negative marking: 1/3rd mark deducted for each wrong answer

Minimum Qualifying Percentage (Category-wise):

• UR & EWS: 40%
• OBC (NCL): 30%
• SC: 30%
• ST: 25%

Important Note on CBT-1:

• CBT-1 is only a screening test for shortlisting candidates for CBT-2
• Shortlisting will be based on normalised marks and merit
• Screening will be done among candidates who have selected the same RRB
• Marks of CBT-1 will not be counted in the final merit, only for eligibility to appear in CBT-2

RRB ALP 2026 Exam Dates Revised: Steps to check the exam dates

To download the amended exam schedule applicants should follow the methods listed below:

Step 1: Go to the regional RRBs' official website.

Step 2: On the home page, select the RRB ALP 2026 amended test dates notification.

Step 3: Candidates will be able to view the exam dates on a new page.

Step 4: Download the file and save a hard copy in case you need it later.

Candidates can visit the regional RRBs' official website for further information.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SSC MTS And CBIC Havaldar Examination 2025: City Intimation Slip Issued; Here's How To Download
SSC MTS And CBIC Havaldar Examination 2025: City Intimation Slip Issued; Here's How To Download
NMIMS GOONJ’26 Day 2 Brings Academic, Cultural And Sports Events To Life With Gajendra Verma
NMIMS GOONJ’26 Day 2 Brings Academic, Cultural And Sports Events To Life With Gajendra Verma
Menstrual Health Part Of Right To Life: SC Directs States To Provide Free Sanitary Pads For Girls
Menstrual Health Part Of Right To Life: SC Directs States To Provide Free Sanitary Pads For Girls
UP: Varanasi Students Celebrate SC Stay On UGC Equity Regulations, Vow To Continue Fight Against New...
UP: Varanasi Students Celebrate SC Stay On UGC Equity Regulations, Vow To Continue Fight Against New...
RRB ALP 2026 Exam Dates Revised: CBT To Now Begin From February 13; Check Revised Schedule Here
RRB ALP 2026 Exam Dates Revised: CBT To Now Begin From February 13; Check Revised Schedule Here