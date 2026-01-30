RRB ALP 2026 Exam Dates Revised: CBT To Now Begin From February 13; Check Revised Schedule Here

RRB ALP 2026 Exam Dates Revised: The dates of the RRB ALP 2026 exam have been updated by the Railway Recruitment Board. The updated dates are available on the regional RRBs' official website for candidates who wish to take the Assistant Loco Pilot computer-based test. The organisation's 9970 Assistant Loco Pilot positions will be filled via this recruitment campaign. The registration period ran from April 12 to May 11, 2025.

Direct link for official notification

RRB ALP 2026 Exam Dates Revised: Important details

Revised CBT Dates for Assistant Loco Pilot:

• February 13, 2026

• February 16, 2026

• February 17, 2026

• February 18, 2026

Earlier Schedule:

• February 16 to February 18, 2026

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) will now also be held on February 13, 2026, in addition to the previously announced dates. The exam will be conducted across multiple test centres.

RRB ALP 2026 Exam Dates Revised: Exam details

Assistant Loco Pilot CBT-1: Exam Details

• Exam duration: 60 minutes

• Total questions: 75

• Total marks: 75

• Negative marking: 1/3rd mark deducted for each wrong answer

Minimum Qualifying Percentage (Category-wise):

• UR & EWS: 40%

• OBC (NCL): 30%

• SC: 30%

• ST: 25%

Important Note on CBT-1:

• CBT-1 is only a screening test for shortlisting candidates for CBT-2

• Shortlisting will be based on normalised marks and merit

• Screening will be done among candidates who have selected the same RRB

• Marks of CBT-1 will not be counted in the final merit, only for eligibility to appear in CBT-2

RRB ALP 2026 Exam Dates Revised: Steps to check the exam dates

To download the amended exam schedule applicants should follow the methods listed below:

Step 1: Go to the regional RRBs' official website.

Step 2: On the home page, select the RRB ALP 2026 amended test dates notification.

Step 3: Candidates will be able to view the exam dates on a new page.

Step 4: Download the file and save a hard copy in case you need it later.

Candidates can visit the regional RRBs' official website for further information.