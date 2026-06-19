RPSC SI Result 2026 Out Now At rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; Merit List Released For Sub Inspector, Platoon Commander Posts

RPSC SI Result 2026: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has officially declared the RPSC SI Result 2026 for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector (SI) and Platoon Commander posts. Candidates who appeared for the written examination conducted in April 2026 can now check their qualification status through the merit list available on the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC has released the results in the form of a PDF merit list, which includes the roll numbers of candidates who passed the written exam. Aspirants can download the merit list and check their status online.

The written exam for the Sub Inspector and Platoon Commander positions was held on April 5 and 6, 2026, at various examination centres throughout Rajasthan. The commission released the official answer keys on April 7, 2026, after the examination process was completed.

After reviewing the candidates' responses, the commission will announce the results on June 19, 2026.

Direct Link To Access Result

RPSC SI Result 2026: What Does the RPSC SI Merit List 2026 Indicate?

The merit list contains the roll numbers of the candidates who passed the written exam. Candidates with roll numbers in the PDF have been shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process.

The written examination is an important step in the Rajasthan Police recruitment process. Candidates who have achieved the required marks will now advance in the selection process for positions as Sub Inspectors and Platoon Commanders.

Applicants should download and keep a copy of the merit list, as it may be required during the next stages of recruitment and document verification.

RPSC SI Result 2026: How to Check RPSC SI Result 2026?

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the result:

Step 1: Go to the official RPSC website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in .

Step 2: Locate and click on the 'Results' section available on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the 'RPSC SI Result 2026' link.

Step 4: Download the merit list PDF.

Step 5: Use Ctrl + F and enter your roll number.

Step 6: Check whether your roll number is listed.

Step 7: Save and print the PDF for future reference.

RPSC SI Result 2026: What's Next After RPSC SI Result 2026?

Candidates who pass the written examination will advance to the next stages of the recruitment process as determined by the commission. Details about the upcoming selection rounds will be released separately via official notifications.

Aspirants should check the RPSC website for updates on a regular basis and keep all necessary documents on hand for future stages of the recruitment process.

The RPSC SI Result 2026 has ended the wait for thousands of candidates, and shortlisted applicants can now prepare for the next phase of the Rajasthan Police recruitment process.