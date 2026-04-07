RPSC SI Exam Female Staff Shockingly Cut Metal Button From Girl Candidate’s Trousers During Security Check; Viral Video Sparks Debate

RPSC SI Recruitment Exam 2026: A shocking video clip from an RPSC SI Recruitment Exam test centre, where a female security officer is seen cutting off a metallic button from the pants of a female examinee while conducting a body search inspection, is going viral on social media. Once again, the footage highlights the bizzare security check that are practised while conducting competitive examinations in India is under scrutiny.

Someone please convince me on how a button on clothes is a problem for an exam?



This incident from The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) SI Recruitment exam pic.twitter.com/3oaa2Gk4j2 — Woke Eminent (@WokePandemic) April 7, 2026

What's happening in the video?

In the viral video, a female candidate is stopped at the entry gate after it is noticed that her trousers have metal buttons on the pockets. One women staff member is seen removing the buttons using scissors before allowing her inside.

Later on she holds the fabric steady while carefully cuts out the metal button, even trimming a small portion of the cloth to ensure complete removal. The result of this process leaves the candidate with slightly damaged pockets, yet he/she is allowed to enter the examination room. One can see other candidates lined up waiting to be checked in.

From the footage, the candidate seems to be quite relaxed and cooperative throughout the process. Such incidents have always led to different kinds of reactions. As much as it is done by the authorities to ensure fair play, there is an argument that such processes may cause stress among students who are about to take an exam.

Sounds odd, but exam rules are usually that strict to avoid any loopholes. — Core Insight (@InsightCor29902) April 7, 2026

The video was uploaded by the X user name WokePandemic. While upload the video the user wrote, “Someone please convince me on how a button on clothes is a problem for an exam? This incident from The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) SI Recruitment exam.”

The video has triggered a wide range of reactions online. One user in favour of the move said, “Sounds odd, but exam rules are usually that strict to avoid any loopholes.”

Bichari bina burkhe ke aayi hai, burkha pehan ke aati to koi haat bhi na lagata. pura tent leke andar chali jati..😂 — Dummygod (@RJaybhaye98679) April 7, 2026

However, others questioned the necessity of such measures. “This totally doesn't make any sense and no need for this. Why are some examiners just humiliating the students?” a user wrote.

They dont have any restrictions for Tent House..... Not matter whatever being hidden underneath... — Amardeep Yadav (@amardeep18) April 7, 2026

Another comment read, “Make sure next time I go without clothes during the exam, I don't understand the point of these nonsense.”

Make sure next time I go without clothes during the exam , I don't understand the point of these nonsense — offical (@offical931992) April 7, 2026

Some remarks also veered into controversial territory, with one user stating, “Bichari bina burkhe ke aayi hai, burkha pehan ke aati to koi haat bhi na lagata…”

One of the user sharing his view and said, "Bichari bina burkhe ke aayi hai, burkha pehan ke aati to koi haat bhi na lagata. pura tent leke andar chali jati.."

Exam held on April 5 and 6

The RPSC SI Recruitment 2025 examination for the posts of Sub-Inspector and Platoon Commander is being conducted on April 5 and April 6, 2026, across multiple centres in Rajasthan.

Given the scale of the exam and past concerns over unfair practices, authorities have put in place tight security measures at all centres.

Strict dress code rules in place

RPSC has issued clear dress code guidelines for candidates appearing in the exam. Items such as metal accessories, large buttons, jewellery, and electronic devices are strictly prohibited.

These rules are aimed at preventing the use of hidden electronic gadgets that could be used for cheating. Candidates are usually advised to wear simple clothing without metal components to avoid last-minute issues at entry points.