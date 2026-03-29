RPSC SI Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 Declared; Check Direct Link here 

RPSC SI Exam City Intimation Slip 2026: The RPSC SI Exam City Intimation Slip was made available by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission on March 29, 2026. The official RPSC website now allows candidates who have applied for the Rajasthan SI and Platoon Commander positions to view and download their exam city slip.

The slip contains crucial information that candidates need to review beforehand, including the designated exam city or district, shift times, and other important details. The Rajasthan Police SI/Platoon Commander written exam is scheduled to take place at various locations throughout the state on April 5 and 6, 2026. Candidates must provide their registration number and birthdate in order to download the intimation slip.

Check Direct Link Here

RPSC SI Exam City Intimation Slip 2026: Key Details

The Rajasthan Police SI Exam City Intimation Slip has been officially released. Candidates appearing for the exam can now check their exam city through the official website.

It is important to note that:

The city intimation slip is not the admit card

It only informs candidates about their exam city

The admit card will be released separately, containing full exam centre details and instructions

Candidates are advised to download their slip early and plan their travel accordingly to avoid last-minute issues.

RPSC SI Exam City Intimation Slip 2026: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official RPSC website (rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in) or the Rajasthan SSO portal (sso.rajasthan.gov.in).

Step 2: Use your Digital Identity (SSO ID/Username) and Password to sign in.

Step 3: Go to the "Recruitment Portal" area.

Step 4: To get to the "Rajasthan Police SI Exam 2026 City/Admit Card" page, click on the link.

Step 5: Download the file and print it out so you can use it later.

RPSC SI Exam City Intimation Slip 2026: Details Mentioned on the Slip

The city intimation slip includes the following:

Candidate’s Name

Registration Number

Exam Name

Exam City

Exam Date

Shift Details

Important Instructions

RPSC SI Exam City Intimation Slip 2026: Rajasthan SI Admit Card 2026

Candidates can expect to get the Rajasthan SI Admit Card 2026 on April 2, 2026, after the city intimation slip is sent out.

It will contain:

Address of the exact exam center

Reporting Time

Important exam-day instructions

Candidates should know that the City Intimation Slip is NOT the Admit Card; it is just a way for candidates to find out where their exam will be held. Before the exam, candidates must download their admit card separately.