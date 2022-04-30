RPSC admit cards out for assistant professor exam @ rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has declared the Assistant Professor admit card (Medical Edu.). Candidates who will be sitting for the examination can download their hall ticket by visiting the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The scrutiny test for 14 subjects will be held on May 5 and 6 from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm at Ajmer district headquarters.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD?

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Admit Card for Asst. Professor(Medical Edu.) - 2021” under Important Links

Now click on “Get Admit Card”

Enter your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future use.

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 01:37 PM IST