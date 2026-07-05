RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam City Slip 2026 Released At rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; Check Direct Link Here

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 for the Senior Teacher (Second Grade)/Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) recruitment examination. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment drive can now check their allotted examination city ahead of the release of the admit card.

The recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted from July 12 to July 18, 2026, for a total of 9,651 Second Grade Teacher vacancies across Rajasthan. The exam city slip, released on July 5, 2026, allows candidates to make travel and accommodation arrangements in advance.

Direct Link To Download

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Recruitment 2026: How To Download the Intimation Slip 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to download the exam city slip:

Step 1: Visit the official RPSC website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials.

Step 4: Submit the details to view the allotted examination city.

Step 5: Download and save the city intimation slip for future reference.

Candidates should note that the exam city intimation slip only mentions the allotted examination city. The detailed admit card, containing the examination centre address and other important instructions, will be released separately three days before the respective examination date.

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Recruitment 2026: Vacancies Increased

RPSC has increased the total number of vacancies from 6,500 to 9,651 for the Second Grade Teacher (Senior Teacher) recruitment.

The recruitment notification was issued on July 17, 2025, and the online application process remained open from August 19 to September 17, 2025. Candidates were also given an opportunity to edit or withdraw their application forms during the correction window held from May 6 to May 12, 2026.

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2026: Admit Card & Exam Dates

According to the official schedule, the written examination will be held from July 12 to July 18, 2026. The exam city intimation slip has been released seven days before the examination, while the admit card will be issued three days before the respective examination date. The admit card will contain the exact examination centre address, reporting time and important exam-day instructions.

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Selection Process

The selection process consists of the following stages:

Written examination

Document verification

Medical examination

Candidates who qualify the written examination will be shortlisted for document verification, followed by a medical examination before final selection.