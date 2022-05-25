RobbElementaryschool trends on Twitter after Texas Shooting

Photo- Twitter

In the wake of the shooting that emerged on Tuesday in an elementary school (Robb Elementary School) in Uvalde, Texas, Twitter users have expressed their condolences to the victims' families.

With tweets of celebrities and politicians like Barack Obama, Steve Karr, Taylor Swift, and Matthew McConaughey, the general public has also taken to Twitter, expressing their concerns.

As a result of the constant shower of love and sympathy, #RobbElementarySchool has started to trend.

The Texas school shooting comes as a shock to the public.

"Shocked and grieved about the #RobbElementaryschool shooting. The right to life is the basis of all human rights. Protecting the lives of its citizens is the first duty of any government," tweeted @lingking0128.

Some write about teenagers killing children, while others claim pro-gun politicians should be multiplied.

Miskellah Mbegah, on Twitter, wrote, "I can only imagine the sheer terror the kids at #RobbElementaryschool must have gone through. Americans must once and for all deal with the gun menace. They must multiply the pro-gun politicians by zero. And to the teachers who died protecting the children, you are heroes."

Texas shooting has once again created fear in the minds and hearts of people, especially parents who send off their kids to school.

A parent expressed her fear on Twitter, saying that she shouldn't be scared while her kid goes to school.

Another Twitter user pointed out how heartbroken she was with 19 children and 2 educators dead.

