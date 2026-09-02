RIMCEE 2026 Registration Begins For Class 8 Admission At exams.nta.ac.in; Check Details Here

Official website

RIMCEE 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited online applications for the Rashtriya Indian Military College Entrance Examination (RIMCEE) 2026 for admission to Class 8 at Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), Dehradun, for the academic term beginning July 2027.

According to the public notice issued on September 1, 2026, the RIMCEE 2026 will be conducted on December 6, 2026 (Sunday) through a pen-and-paper-based test.

Direct link to apply

Direct link to read the official announcement

RIMCEE 2026 important dates

Candidates can check the key dates for the entrance examination below:

Application process begins: September 1, 2026

Last date to submit application: September 30, 2026, up to 5 PM

Last date for successful fee transaction: September 30, 2026, up to 11:50 PM

Late application window: October 1 to October 7, 2026

Last date to submit application with late fee: October 7, 2026, up to 5 PM

Last date for late fee payment: October 7, 2026, up to 11:50 PM

RIMCEE 2026 examination: December 6, 2026

The examination fee can be paid online through Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking or UPI.

RIMCEE 2026 eligibility criteria

For admission to the July 2027 term, candidates must meet the prescribed age requirement.

Candidates must be at least 12 years and 6 months old as on July 1, 2027.

Candidates must not be more than 14 years old as on July 1, 2027.

The examination is being conducted for admission to Class 8 at RIMC, Dehradun.

RIMCEE 2026 application fee

General Candidates: ₹1,000

Wards of Defence Personnel and Ex-Servicemen: ₹1,000

OBC-NCL Candidates: ₹1,000

SC/ST Candidates: ₹500

Late Fee: ₹500 additional

Important: Candidates applying during the late application window must pay the applicable examination fee along with the additional ₹500 late fee.

Steps to apply

Candidates who wish to appear for the RIMCEE 2026 can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official NTA RIMCEE website.

Step 2: Open the RIMCEE 2026 application link.

Step 3: Complete the online registration and application form.

Step 4: Enter the required personal and academic details.

Step 5: Upload the documents as specified in the Information Bulletin.

Step 6: Pay the examination fee through Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking or UPI.

Step 7: Submit the application form and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates should carefully read the Information Bulletin before submitting their applications and ensure that all details are entered correctly.

Direct link to apply

RIMCEE 2026 exam pattern

The RIMCEE 2026 examination will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode.

The question paper will include:

Mathematics: Descriptive

English: Descriptive

General Knowledge (GK): Multiple-choice questions (MCQs)

The detailed examination scheme, duration, medium, syllabus and other requirements are available in the official RIMCEE 2026 Information Bulletin.

RIMCEE 2026 exam cities

The entrance examination will be conducted in 39 cities across India. The complete list of examination cities is available in the RIMCEE 2026 Information Bulletin.

Where to check RIMCEE 2026 Information Bulletin

The detailed Information Bulletin containing the syllabus, examination scheme, duration, medium, eligibility requirements, examination cities and important dates is available on the official NTA website.

NTA has advised candidates to regularly check its website for the latest updates concerning RIMCEE 2026.

For queries or clarifications, candidates can contact NTA at 011-40759000 / 011-69227700 or email rimc@nta.gov.in.