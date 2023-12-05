 Retired School Principal Cheats Family Of ₹1.50 Lakh In Jammu
Retired School Principal Cheats Family Of ₹1.50 Lakh In Jammu

Davindra Singh Soodan, a retired principal of a private higher secondary institute, was chargesheeted in the court of law.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 05, 2023, 04:45 PM IST
Retired School Principal Cheats Family Of ₹1.50 Lakh In Jammu | Representative image

Crime branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday filed a chargesheet against a retired school principal for duping a family of over Rs 1.54 lakh on the pretext of arranging a government job for their daughter in Rajouri district, an official said.

Davindra Singh Soodan, a retired principal of a private higher secondary institute, was chargesheeted in the court of law after an investigation by the crime branch found him guilty of cheating the complainant, a spokesperson of the agency said.

The case

The official said the case stems its origin from a written complaint lodged by Ghulam Sadeeq of Rajouri alleging that accused who was working as a principal in a private institute in the district took an amount of Rs 1.54 lakh from him after assuring him to provide a government job to his daughter in lieu of his deceased wife on compassionate grounds. On receipt of the complaint, a preliminary verification was conducted and the allegations were prima facie substantiated, leading to the registration of formal case for indepth investigation, the spokesperson said.

(With inputs from PTI)

