Retired Lt Gen KJS Aka Tiny Dhillon Appointed as Chairperson Of Board Of Governors Of IIT Mandi

Rtd. General KJS Dhillon | Representational Pic

Lt Gen (Retd) Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon, also known as "Tiny Dhillon," has been named the Chairperson of the Board of Governors (BoG) of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. Appointed by President Droupadi Murmu, he will serve in this capacity for a three-year term starting from August 25, 2023. Lt Gen Dhillon has a distinguished career, having commanded the 15 Corps during significant events such as the Pulwama IED blast, Balakote air strikes, and the abrogation of Article 370 & 35A.

He also served as DG Defence Intelligence Agency and Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff under the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), focusing on international military cooperation and strategic intelligence. His impressive service of 39 years in the Army has earned him accolades including the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Yudh Seva Medal, and Vishisht Seva Medal.

KJS Dhillion in February this year launched a book, "Kitne Ghazi Aaye, Kitne Ghazi Gaye, My Life Story" which was appreciated by many.