Registration For Odisha Joint Entrance Exam 2024 Closing Soon, Exam Dates Announced

The registration period for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) exam 2024 will close, according to the OJEE cell. The OJEE computer-based test (CBT) is slated to take place on May 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10, 2024. Tomorrow, April 16, 2024, is when the OJEE 2024 application form correction window will open. The OJEE 2024 admit card will be distributed seven days prior to the exam's start date, per the official announcement.

Application Fees

For a single course, aspirants must pay an application fee of Rs 1000. Thereafter, there will be an additional charge of Rs 500 for each extra course.



How to Apply for the Odisha JEE 2024 Exam?

Go to ojee.nic.in, the official OJEE website.

Click the OJEE 2024 registration link on the homepage.

Fill out the application and finish the registration procedure.

After paying the application cost and uploading the required files, submit the form.

Take a printout of the completed form for your records.

In addition to lateral admission to second year (third semester) of Bachelor of Technology (BTech) and Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm), the Odisha JEE 2024 exam is administered for admission to first-year degree courses in these fields as well as Bachelor of Cinematography and Sound Recording and Design (BCAT), Integrated Master of Business Administration (MBA), and BPharm. In addition, applicants may submit an application for admission to a variety of master's degree programs in the first year.