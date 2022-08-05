Refund full fees in case of admission cancellation: UGC to Universities |

On Tuesday, the University Grants Commission (UGC) instructed universities to refund full fees to students who cancel their admissions or migrate to a different institute on or before October 31. The last date to refund the fee is December 21 after deducting a cancellation fee of up to ₹1,000, the commission said.

As per the higher education regulator's refund policy of many private universities, the fee can not be refunded to the students from a month after the course starts. Since academic sessions of most universities begin in mid-August and September, the fee refund policy will be extended to October 31 for the current academic session.

“In view above, and in order to avoid financial hardships being faced by parents, it has been decided by UGC that full refund of fees should be made by the higher educational institutions on account of all cancellations of admissions/ migrations of students up to October 31, 2022 for the academic session 2022- 2023 as a special case…Thereafter, on cancellation/ withdrawal of admissions up to December 31, 2022, the entire fee collected from a student should be refunded in full after deducting not more than Rs.1000/- as processing fee,” the UGC notification reads.

