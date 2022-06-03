Read here to know top 3 choices of Indian students to study abroad | IStock images

There are over a million Indian students who study outside the country. The US, UK, and Canada are at the top in offering world-class education, high-end facilities, and great scholarships. These countries give our students a gateway to permanent residency and provide diverse job opportunities for Indian students who plan to study there.

Housing some of the top universities with premium education standards, the US, UK, and Canada give Indian overseas students the right exposure. They offer insights into a new culture and study options, which are quite different from that in their home country.

When it comes to areas of education such as engineering, science, art and design, business and management, law, and finance, the United Kingdom is the one that tops the list. The reputation and legacy that the UK holds have made it a leader in scientific research, thereby attracting some of the best thinkers from the world. A great place to live and study, the UK is home to a rich diversity of cultures, languages, and faiths that come together to create a more cohesive and united society. It is a place where you will not have any trouble finding varied cuisine, famous music festivals, transportation, and international sporting championships.

Canada is yet another frontrunner for overseas study abroad choices for Indians. A hotspot for employment opportunities, Canada offers its students an affordable cost of living. It provides some of the best and most varied courses at top universities, owing to its multicultural heritage and inclusion of diverse cultures in its populace.

As a student, you get many internship opportunities and liberal government policies related to post-study work and immigration here. Canada is one of the best blends for students who wish to pursue their studies. Students opting to work after studying in Canada can apply for a post-graduation work permit (PGWP) after graduation at any public or private university.

The other fantastic place you cannot miss is the US, with a tropical and easy climate all around the year and a conducive environment for Indian students to begin their courses in some of the top-notch universities in the US.

The US should be your top choice when choosing a study abroad destination for it offers an education system that is compelling, challenging, fun, and rewarding. It helps students learn, live, and grow in a young, energetic, and friendly country full of Opportunities.

The education system in the US encompasses both public and private universities, with 38 being public and three private. The syllabus taught by these universities to their students is crafted by themselves rather than any government body.

Thus studying in the US means that as an international student, you are welcomed to a warm, rich and culturally diverse, and vibrant community that has a strong indigenous community. This makes you feel at home, even when you are away from your near and dear ones.

When it comes to getting an education that enhances and enriches the lives of Indian students, all these three countries have a few things in common. The most important of them is that they have always welcomed the influx of overseas students, especially from India, which after China makes up the second-largest community of international students.

Article by Mr. Ajay Sharma, President, and Founder – Abhinav Immigration Services Private Limited.