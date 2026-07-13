Re-NEET UG 2026 OMR Answer Sheets, Recorded Responses Released; Candidates Can Raise Challenges Till July 15 |

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the scanned images of OMR answer sheets and recorded responses for candidates who appeared in the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination conducted on June 21, 2026. Candidates can now access their response sheets by logging in to the official NEET website and, if they find any discrepancy, submit an online challenge until 11 am on July 15, 2026.

According to a public notice issued on July 13, the facility has been made available on the NEET portal to help candidates verify whether the responses captured by the scanning system match the answers they actually marked on their OMR sheets. A scanned copy of each candidate's OMR answer sheet has also been sent to their registered email address.

Direct link to read the official notification

The agency clarified that the answer key challenge process has already concluded, and no further objections to the answer key will be accepted. The current window is only for challenging discrepancies in the recorded responses or errors in data captured from the OMR sheet.

Direct link to download scanned OMR sheet

Candidates who notice that the responses displayed by the system differ from the answers marked on their original OMR sheet can submit an online challenge by paying a processing fee of ₹200 per challenge.

Important Dates

Public notice released: July 13, 2026

NEET UG 2026 re-exam date: June 21, 2026

OMR sheet and recorded responses available from: July 13, 2026

Last date to challenge recorded responses: July 15, 2026 (11:00 am)

Challenge fee: ₹200 per response (refundable if the claim is verified)

Steps to download NEET UG 2026 response sheet and OMR answer sheet

Step 1: Visit the official NEET UG website.

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG 2026 OMR Answer Sheet/Recorded Response link.

Step 3: Log in using your Application Number and Password.

Step 4: Complete the Two-Factor Authentication (OTP) sent to your registered mobile number and email.

Step 5: View and download the scanned OMR answer sheet and recorded responses.

Step 6: Save a copy for future reference.

Steps to challenge NEET UG 2026 recorded responses

Step 1: Log in to the official NEET portal.

Step 2: Complete the OTP-based Two-Factor Authentication.

Step 3: Click on "View/Challenge OMR Sheet & Recorded Responses."

Step 4: Compare your scanned OMR sheet with the responses recorded by NTA.

Step 5: Select the question(s) where you find a discrepancy and choose the response you believe is correct.

Step 6: Pay ₹200 per challenge through debit card, credit card, net banking or UPI.

Step 7: Submit the challenge.

Step 8: Download and keep the acknowledgement page and payment receipt for future reference.

Key instructions for candidates

Review the scanned OMR sheet carefully before raising any objection.

Only fully darkened circles marked with a blue or black ballpoint pen are considered valid.

Marking more than one option for a question will make the response invalid and may attract negative marking.

Responses cannot be altered after marking the OMR sheet.

Challenges based on manipulated or tampered OMR images may invite disciplinary action, including debarment and legal proceedings.

The agency has also advised candidates to carefully review the scanned OMR image before filing any objection. Only answers marked by completely darkening a single circle with a blue or black ballpoint pen will be treated as valid responses. Multiple markings, overwriting or stray marks may lead to invalid responses or negative marking as per the examination rules.