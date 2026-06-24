Re-NEET UG 2026 Answer Key Expected Soon; Check More Details Here 

Re - NEET UG 2026 | Reprsentative Image

Re-NEET UG 2026 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the provisional answer key for the Re-NEET UG 2026 examination today, June 24, 2026. Once released, candidates will be able to access and download the answer key from the official website.

Along with the provisional answer key, the NTA is also expected to publish candidates' OMR response sheets and open the answer key objection window, allowing students to challenge any discrepancies they identify in the responses.

The provisional answer key is likely to be released for all question paper codes, including Codes 50, 60, 70, and 80, in a single PDF document. Candidates can use the answer key to estimate their scores before the declaration of results.

Re-NEET UG 2026 Answer Key: How To Download Re-NEET UG 2026 Answer Key

Candidates can follow these steps to download the provisional answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the Re-NEET UG 2026 Answer Key link is available on the homepage.

Step 3: Open the PDF containing the answer key.

Step 4: Check the answers corresponding to your question paper code.

Step 5: Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Re-NEET UG 2026 Answer Key: OMR Sheet and Objection Window

The NTA is expected to release the OMR response sheets shortly after or along with the provisional answer key. Candidates will be able to view their recorded responses by logging into the candidate portal using their credentials.

The answer key objection window will also be activated, enabling candidates to challenge any answer they believe is incorrect. Objections submitted within the stipulated deadline will be reviewed by subject experts before the final answer key is published.

Re-NEET UG 2026 Answer Key: What's Next?

After reviewing the objections received from candidates, the NTA will release the final answer key. The Re-NEET UG 2026 result will be prepared based on the final answer key and announced on the official website.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official NTA NEET portal for the latest updates regarding the answer key, OMR sheets, objection facility, and result declaration.