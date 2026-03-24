RBSE Shala Darpan Class 5, 8 Results 2026 To Be Announced Today At rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in; Check Details Here

RBSE Shala Darpan Class 5, 8 Results: The results for Classes 5 and 8 will be announced today, March 24, 2026, by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Bikaner. The results will be made available on the Board's official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in. Students will need to enter their roll number in the result login window in order to view their marksheets.

RBSE Shala Darpan Class 5, 8 Results: Exam details

In 2026, the RBSE Class 8 and Class 5 exams were held from February 19 to March 4 and February 20 to March 5, respectively. Over 26 lakh pupils took the two tests this year. Both were conducted in a single morning shift in accordance with the board's regular criteria.

RBSE Shala Darpan Class 5, 8 Results: Steps to check the result onlin

Step 1: Go to the Rajshala Darpan website, rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the webpage, select the "RBSE Class 5 Result 2026" or "RBSE Class 8 Result 2026" link.

Step 3: Fill in the necessary field with your roll number.

Step 4: Enter the captcha code that appears on the screen.

Step 5: Press the submit button.

Step 6: The screen will show your outcome.

Step 7: For future reference, the candidate may download and print a copy.

RBSE Shala Darpan Class 5, 8 Results: Steps to check the result via S

Step 1: On your phone, open the message application.

Step 2: Type RESULT and then the necessary information.

Step 3: Forward this message to 5676750 or 56263.

Step 4: Your result will appear as a response on your screen.

RBSE Shala Darpan Class 5, 8 Results: Passing criteria

To be eligible, students taking the RBSE Class 5 and Class 8 exams must score at least 33% in each subject and 33% overall. Results are presented as grades, with a "D" or higher denoting a pass.

With A1 being the highest (91–100 scores) and E2 being the lowest (0–20 marks), the Rajasthan board uses a nine-point grading system. Students must receive at least a D in order to pass the Class 5 or 8 BSER 2026 tests. They will need to take further tests if they receive a failing mark in any subject.

Following the announcement of the results, the online marksheets will be tentative. At a later time, students will get their final grades and original certificates from their individual institutions.