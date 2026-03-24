RBSE Shala Darpan Class 5, 8 Results 2026 Declared At rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in; Direct Link Here

RBSE Shala Darpan Class 5, 8 Results: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Bikaner, released the Class 5 and 8 results today, March 24, 2026. The results are accessible on the Board's official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in. To view their marksheets, students must enter their roll numbers into the result login box.

RBSE Shala Darpan Class 5, 8 Results: Exam details

Class 8 Exam Dates: February 19 to March 4, 2026

Class 5 Exam Dates: February 20 to March 5, 2026

Total Students Appeared: Over 26 lakh

Exam Shift: Single morning shift for both classes

RBSE Shala Darpan Class 5, 8 Results: Steps to check the result online

Step 1: Visit the Rajshala Darpan website, rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the webpage and click on "RBSE Class 5 Result 2026" or "RBSE Class 8 Result 2026" links.

Step 3: Enter your roll number.

Step 4: Enter the captcha code shown on the screen.

Step 5: Press the submit button.

Step 6: The screen will display your results.

Step 7: The candidate can download and print the document for future reference.

RBSE Shala Darpan Class 5, 8 Results: Steps to check the result via SMS

Step 1: On your phone, open the message application.

Step 2: Type RESULT and then the necessary information.

Step 3: Forward this message to 5676750 or 56263.

Step 4: Your result will appear as a response on your screen.

RBSE Shala Darpan Class 5, 8 Results: Passing criteria

Minimum Passing Marks: At least 33% in each subject

Overall Requirement: Minimum 33% aggregate score

Grading System: 9-point grading scale used by RBSE

Highest Grade: A1 (91–100 marks)

Lowest Grade: E2 (0–20 marks)

Passing Grade: Minimum grade ‘D’ required to pass

Fail Criteria: Students scoring below ‘D’ in any subject must appear for supplementary exams

Following the announcement of the results, the online marksheets will be preliminary. Students will eventually receive their final grades and actual certificates from their respective universities.