RBSE Releases Exam Dates For Class 10, 12 In 2024, All You Need To Know

The Rajasthan Board of School Education (RBSE) has unveiled the schedule for the upcoming Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in 2024. The RBSE 2024 board exams for both classes are scheduled to take place from February 15 to April 10. It's important to note that the comprehensive timetable for the RBSE board exams is still pending release.

For detailed, subject-specific Class 10 and Class 12 schedules for the 2024 annual exams, students can access the information on the official board website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. It is also important to note that the RBSE Class 10 and 12 syllabi have already been published on the portal for reference.

In addition to announcing the 2024 board exam dates for Class 10 and Class 12, the board has specified that the half-yearly exams are set to occur between December 11 and December 23, spanning two shifts. The initial shift for the BSER 2024 board exams will run from 9 am to 12:15 pm, with the second shift scheduled between 12:45 pm and 4 pm.

A staggering number of students, exceeding 10 lakh in total, have registered to participate in the Rajasthan Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. Specifically, the RBSE Class 12 board exams are designed to cater to three streams – arts, commerce, and science. This robust participation underscores the significance of these examinations, representing a diverse range of academic pursuits and aspirations among the student population in Rajasthan.

In the RBSE 12th exams of 2023, the pass rates were 90.65% of boys and an even higher 94.06% of girls successfully qualifying. Meanwhile, for the RBSE 10th exams during the same period, 89.78% of boys and 91.31% of girls demonstrated their academic prowess by clearing the examination. These statistics highlight the notable achievements of both male and female students in Rajasthan during the specified examination year.