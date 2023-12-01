 RBSE Releases Exam Dates For Class 10, 12 In 2024, All You Need To Know
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRBSE Releases Exam Dates For Class 10, 12 In 2024, All You Need To Know

RBSE Releases Exam Dates For Class 10, 12 In 2024, All You Need To Know

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has officially released the examination dates for the RBSE 10th and 12th board exams in 2024.

Krisha FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, December 01, 2023, 05:49 PM IST
article-image
ESIC Released Group C Paramedical Exam Schedule; Exam On Dec 10 |

The Rajasthan Board of School Education (RBSE) has unveiled the schedule for the upcoming Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in 2024. The RBSE 2024 board exams for both classes are scheduled to take place from February 15 to April 10. It's important to note that the comprehensive timetable for the RBSE board exams is still pending release.

For detailed, subject-specific Class 10 and Class 12 schedules for the 2024 annual exams, students can access the information on the official board website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. It is also important to note that the RBSE Class 10 and 12 syllabi have already been published on the portal for reference.

In addition to announcing the 2024 board exam dates for Class 10 and Class 12, the board has specified that the half-yearly exams are set to occur between December 11 and December 23, spanning two shifts. The initial shift for the BSER 2024 board exams will run from 9 am to 12:15 pm, with the second shift scheduled between 12:45 pm and 4 pm.

A staggering number of students, exceeding 10 lakh in total, have registered to participate in the Rajasthan Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. Specifically, the RBSE Class 12 board exams are designed to cater to three streams – arts, commerce, and science. This robust participation underscores the significance of these examinations, representing a diverse range of academic pursuits and aspirations among the student population in Rajasthan.

In the RBSE 12th exams of 2023, the pass rates were 90.65% of boys and an even higher 94.06% of girls successfully qualifying. Meanwhile, for the RBSE 10th exams during the same period, 89.78% of boys and 91.31% of girls demonstrated their academic prowess by clearing the examination. These statistics highlight the notable achievements of both male and female students in Rajasthan during the specified examination year.

Read Also
Indian Student Held Captive For Months In US; 3 Indian-origin Men Charged
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

RBSE Releases Exam Dates For Class 10, 12 In 2024, All You Need To Know

RBSE Releases Exam Dates For Class 10, 12 In 2024, All You Need To Know

Indian Student Held Captive For Months In US; 3 Indian-origin Men Charged

Indian Student Held Captive For Months In US; 3 Indian-origin Men Charged

UKMSSB Recruitment 2023: Last Date To Apply Today; Check Details Here

UKMSSB Recruitment 2023: Last Date To Apply Today; Check Details Here

AIBE 18 2023: Admit Card Release Date Postponed To Dec 3; Check Details Here

AIBE 18 2023: Admit Card Release Date Postponed To Dec 3; Check Details Here

CBSE Will Not Award Any Division, Distinction, Aggregate In Board Exams

CBSE Will Not Award Any Division, Distinction, Aggregate In Board Exams