RBSE Class 9, 11 Results 2026 To Be Declared Today At rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in; Here’s How To Check Marks Online

RBSE Class 9, 11 Results 2026: The results for Classes 9 and 11 will be made public today, March 25, 2026, by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE). Later today, students who took the annual exams will be able to view their scorecards online via the official portals.

The results will be accessible on both the main board website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, and the specific result website, rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in. The Rajshala Darpan portal will provide access to the mark sheets. In order to download their results, students are recommended to keep their roll numbers handy.

राजस्थान बोर्ड :- 9वीं-11वीं की वार्षिक परीक्षा 7 मार्च से, रिजल्ट 25 मार्च को होगा जारी ll @Rajasthanboard



पुरी खबर पढ़े 👇https://t.co/xZV2g0aVyt — Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan Ajmer (@Rajasthanboard) February 8, 2026

RBSE Class 9, 11 Results 2026: Website to check the result

rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE Class 9, 11 Results 2026: Steps to check the result

To view the results online, parents and students can do the following:

Step 1: Go to rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in, the official Rajshala Darpan website.

Step 2: Find and select the "RBSE Class 9 Result 2026" or "RBSE Class 11 Result 2026" link from the webpage.

Step 3: A page for logging in will show up. Put your roll number in the space provided.

Step 4: To verify, enter the captcha code that appears on the screen.

Step 5: Press the "Submit" button.

Step 6: The outcome will appear on the screen.

Step 7: For future reference, it is advised to download the page and print it out.

RBSE Class 9, 11 Results 2026: Passing marks

To pass the Class 9 and 11 exams, pupils must receive at least 33% in each subject and overall, according to RBSE criteria.

RBSE Class 9, 11 Results 2026: Supplementary exam

The board will probably administer further exams if a student does not meet the passing requirements. Alternatively, students might have to repeat the academic year based on the particular requirements of their individual schools. Soon after the results are announced, official information about the supplemental exam schedule is anticipated to be made public.