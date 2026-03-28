RBSE Class 12 Result 2026 To Be Declared On March 31: Check Steps To Download Passing Marks & Key Details Here 

RBSE 12th Result 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will announce the RBSE 12th Arts, Commerce, and Science results for 2026 on March 31, 2026 as per various media reports. Once released, students who took the class 12 board exams will be able to access their RBSE results 2026 online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

Students are encouraged to have their roll number ready. Students may choose to use DigiLocker and other techniques, like name-wise result checking, if there is a lot of traffic on the RBSE official websites. Results will be declared via a press conference at the RBSE Ajmer office.

RBSE 12th Result 2026: Important Details

Exam Dates: February 12 to March 12, 2026

Result Date: March 31, 2026

Result Time: To be announced

Re-evaluation/Scrutiny Application: After result declaration

Supplementary Exams: Expected in mid-2026

RBSE 12th Result 2026: How to Download RBSE 12th Result 2026

Go to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, the official website.

Select the RBSE Class 12 Result 2026 link on the homepage

Choose between the following streams: Science, Commerce, or Arts

Put your roll number here.

Select "Submit."

See your outcome on the screen.

Save the marksheet after downloading it for later use.

RBSE 12th Result 2026: How To Access Results Via DigiLocker

Open the DigiLocker website or app.

Click on the Class XII Marksheet.

Select the Rajasthan Board.

Login with your mobile number/Aadhaar.

Download your digital marksheet.

RBSE 12th Result 2026: Details Mentioned on RBSE 12th Marksheet

Name of the board and examination

Student’s name and roll number

Father’s and mother’s name

School/centre name

Subject-wise marks (theory and practical)

Total marks obtained

Percentage scored

Division

Qualifying status (Pass/Fail)

RBSE 12th Result 2026: Passing Criteria

Students must score at least 33% in each subject. For an 80-mark paper, a minimum of 26 marks are required