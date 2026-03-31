RBSE Class 12 Arts Result 2026 Out: Navya Meena, Naincy Choudhary And Narpat Top With 99.6%

RBSE Class 12 Arts Result 2026 Out: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE), announced the Class 12 results on March 31, 2026. The Arts stream has shown impressive results, with Navya Meena and Narpat jointly securing the first place.

RBSE Class 12 Arts Result 2026 Out: Arts Stream Topper

Navya Meena, Naincy Choudhary and Narpat have jointly topped the RBSE Class 12 Arts stream this year by securing 99.6%. Their performance stands out in a year where the stream saw consistently high scores across the state.

RBSE Class 12 Arts Result 2026 Out: Overall pass percentage statistics

The overall pass percentage for the Arts stream stood at 97.54 per cent. Continuing the trend seen in recent years, girls outperformed boys by a noticeable margin. While the pass percentage among girls was recorded at 98.29 per cent, boys registered a pass rate of 96.68 per cent.

A large number of students also secured top grades. In terms of First Division results, 1,56,818 boys and 2,27,252 girls achieved First Division, taking the total to 3,84,070 students in the Arts stream.

RBSE Class 12 Arts Result 2026 Out: Website to check the result

Students can check their RBSE Class 12 results online through the official websites — rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. For those facing issues due to heavy traffic, the Board has also provided alternative methods to access results.

RBSE 12th Result 2026: How to Access Marksheet via SMS

Step 1: On your phone, launch the SMS app.

Step 2: Write the message based on your stream:

Arts: RJ12A ROLL NUMBER

RJ12S ROLL NUMBER in science

RJ12C ROLL NUMBER for commerce

Step 3: Send the message to either 56263 or 5676750.

Step 4: The RBSE Class 12 Result 2026 will be shared as a text message on the same number.

RBSE 12th Result 2026: Steps to check the result via UMANG app

Step 1: Get the UMANG app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Step 2: Launch the software.

Step 3: Enter "RBSE" or "Rajasthan Board" into the search bar.

Step 4: The screen will display the "RBSE 12 Result 2026" link.

Step 5: Type the roll number into this field.

Step 6: Obtain the 2026 RBSE 12 results.

With high pass percentages and a large number of First Division scorers, the RBSE Class 12 Arts results this year reflect a steady and strong academic performance across the state.