RBSE Class 10th Result 2026 Expected Tomorrow; Here’s How To Check Results Via Website, SMS And DigiLocker

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the RBSE Class 10th Results for 2026 tomorrow, March 23, according to various media reports. However, there has been no official announcement regarding the date of the Rajasthan Board Class 10 results.

RBSE 10 Results are accessible at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in , the official website. Over 10 lakh students who took the Class 10 examinations this year will receive their Rajasthan board results.

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Links to Check RBSE Class 10 Result 2026

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to Check RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 via SMS

Step 1: Launch the SMS app on your mobile device.

Step 2: Enter RESULT [space] RAJ10 [space] ROLL NUMBER.

Step 3: Send the message to 56263, 5676750.

Step 4: The RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 will be delivered to your registered mobile number.

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to Check RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Online

Step 1: Go to the official websites at rajasthan.gov.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Open the link to the RBSE Class 10 Result 2026.

Step 3: Fill in the necessary information, including your roll number.

Step 4: The screen will display the 2026 10th grade results.

Step 5: Download a copy and save it for later use.

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to Check RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 via DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website.

Step 2: Log in or, if you don't already have an account, create one.

Step 3: Provide the necessary personal details.

Step 4: Select the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education.

Step 5: Select the Class 10 2026 Results.

Step 6: Enter your login information to see the results.

Step 7: The screen will display the outcome.

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Passing Criteria

Understanding the passing criteria is critical for students taking the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education's Class 10 examinations. The board determines the minimum marks that matric students must obtain in order to pass the exam. To pass, students must achieve a score of at least 33% in each subject. Rajasthan Board Class 10 students must meet the minimum in both components of each subject separately. Candidates must receive at least 26 marks for theory papers (out of 80).

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Grading System

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education follows a 9-point grading system for Class 10 in 2026, ranging from A1 to E2, to evaluate student performance. The assessment is based on a total of 100 marks, which includes 80 marks for theory and 20 marks for practical or internal assessment. Students must secure at least 33 percent (33 out of 100 marks) in each subject to pass. While A1 represents scores between 91 and 100, E2 is assigned to marks below 20. The minimum grade required to pass is D. Students who receive an F grade in any subject will be required to appear for supplementary exams.

A1 (Outstanding): 91–100 marks

A2 (Excellent): 81–90 marks

B1 (Very Good): 71–80 marks

B2 (Good): 61–70 marks

C1 (Above Average): 51–60 marks

C2 (Average): 41–50 marks

D (Fair): 33–40 marks

E1/E2 (Fail/Needs Improvement): Below 33 marks