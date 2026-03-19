RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 To Be OUT Tomorrow At rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; Know Steps To Download Online, Via SMS & DigiLocker

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is prepared to release the 2026 RBSE 10th grade results. Board authorities have stated that the RBSE 10th outcome 2026 would be made public on March 20. The Board's website will host the announcement of the 2026 RBSE 10th class results.

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Exam details

The Rajasthan Board Class 10 2026 exam was held at 6,195 testing locations between February 12 and February 28, 2026.

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Statistics

This year, 1,068,078 pupils signed up for the tenth-grade tests. It is recommended that students store their admit cards securely so they can verify the outcome.

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Website to check the result

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to Check RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Type RESULT [space] RAJ10 [space] ROLL NUMBER.

Step 3: Send the message to 56263 or 5676750.

Step 4: The RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 will be sent to your registered mobile number.

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to Check RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Online

Step 1: Go to the official websites: rajasthan.gov.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required details.

Step 4: The 10th class result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save a copy for future reference.

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to Check RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 via DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website.

Step 2: Sign in or create an account if not registered.

Step 3: Enter the required personal details.

Step 4: Choose Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan.

Step 5: Select Class 10 Result 2026.

Step 6: Input your credentials to access the result.

Step 7: The result will be displayed on the screen.

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Details Mentioned on RBSE Class 10 Result 2026:

Name of the Exam

Roll Number

Subjects

Name of Parents

Name of the School

Subject-wise Grades

Total Marks

Percentage Obtained

Overall Grade

Qualifying Status

Candidates should continue to monitor the official website and the Free Press Journal for updates on the results.