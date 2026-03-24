RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 To Be Declared Today At 1 PM; Check Scores At rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: The RBSE Class 10th Results 2026 will be released by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education today, March 24, 2026, at 1:00 PM. Over ten lakh students will be able to see their RBSE 10 results on the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. You can access the results by entering your roll number and login.

Candidates can receive their results using alternate methods like SMS or DigiLocker if the website crashes due to a spike in traffic after the results are announced.

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Exam details

The Rajasthan Board Class 10 2026 exam took place from February 12 to February 28, 2026, in 6,195 testing centers.

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Statistics

1,068,078 students registered for the tenth-grade exams this year. In order to confirm the results, it is advised that students keep their admit cards safely.

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Website to check the result

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to Check RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 via SMS

Step 1: On your phone, launch the SMS app.

Step 2: Enter RESULT [space] RAJ10 [space] ROLL NUMBER.

Step 3: Text 56263 or 5676750.

Step 4: Your registered mobile number will receive the RBSE Class 10 Result 2026.

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to Check RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Online

Step 1: Visit rajasthan.gov.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, the official websites.

Step 2: Select the link for the RBSE Class 10 Result 2026.

Step 3: Enter the necessary information, including your roll number.

Step 4: The 2026 tenth-grade results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download a copy and store it for later use.

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to Check RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 via DigiLocker

Step 1: Go to the DigiLocker website.

Step 2: Log in or, if you haven't already, make an account.

Step 3: Enter the necessary personal information.

Step 4: Select Rajasthan's Board of Secondary Education.

Step 5: Choose the 2026 Class 10 Result.

Step 6: Enter your login information to view the outcome.

Step 7: The screen will show the outcome.

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Details Mentioned on RBSE Class 10 Result 2026:

Name of the Exam

Roll Number

Subjects

Name of Parents

Name of the School

Subject-wise Grades

Total Marks

Percentage Obtained

Overall Grade

Qualifying Status

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Passing criteria

It is important for pupils to comprehend the requirements for passing the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education's Class 10 exams. The board determines the minimal score needed for matric students to pass the test. To pass, students need to get at least 33% in each subject. Candidates must receive a minimum score of 26 (out of 80) for theory examinations.

Candidates should continue to monitor the official website and the Free Press Journal for updates on the results.