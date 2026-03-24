RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 OUT: Cheshta Sharma Secures First Rank

RBSE 10th result 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) declared the Class 10 result 2026 today, March 24, at 1 PM, bringing relief and excitement to over 10 lakh students across the state. The results were officially announced by Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Singh Dilawar, along with RBSE Secretary Gajendra Singh Rathore.

Students can check their scores on the official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. By entering their roll numbers.

RBSE 10th result 2026: First Rank

Cheshta Sharma emerged as the state topper, finishing first in the RBSE Class 10 examinations. She received a score of 99%.

RBSE 10th result 2026: District

Jhunjhunu: 97.77%

Didwana-Kuchaman: 97.59%

Sikar: 97.43%

Nagaur: 97.09%

Jodhpur: 96.48%

Rajasthan 10th Scorecards 2025: Overall Pass Percentage

The overall pass percentage for RBSE Class 10 stands at an impressive 94.23%. Girls have slightly outperformed boys once again, recording a pass percentage of 94.20%, while boys stand at 93.63%. The consistent performance reflects steady academic outcomes across the state.

RBSE 10th result 2026: Website to check the result

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

Exam details

RBSE 10th result 2026: Exam details

The RBSE Class 10 examinations were conducted from February 12 to February 28, 2026, across thousands of centres in Rajasthan. A total of 10,68,078 students had registered for the examination this year, making it one of the largest state-level board exams in the country.

With the declaration of results, students are now expected to begin planning their next academic steps, including stream selection for higher secondary education.