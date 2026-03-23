RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Expected Today; Here's How To Check Scores If Website Crashes

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the RBSE Class 10th Results 2026 today, March 23, according to various media reports. If the website experiences a surge in traffic and it crashes after the declaration of results, candidates can access their results via alternative methods such as SMS or DigiLocker.

RBSE 10 Results will be available on the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, for over ten lakh students. The results can be accessed by adding the username and roll number.

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Links to Check RBSE Class 10 Result 2026

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to Check RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 via SMS

Step 1: Go to the SMS app on your mobile device.

Step 2: Add RESULT [space] RAJ10 [space] ROLL NUMBER in the text message.

Step 3: Send the message to 56263, 5676750.

Step 4: The RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 will be shared to your registered mobile number.

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to Check RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 via DigiLocker

Step 1: Go to the DigiLocker website.

Step 2: Log in or create one if you don't already have an account

Step 3: Add all the necessary personal details.

Step 4: Select the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education.

Step 5: Select the Class 10 2026 Results.

Step 6: Enter your login information to see the results.

Step 7: The screen will display the results.

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to Check RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Online

Step 1: Visit the official websites at rajasthan.gov.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Open the link to the RBSE Class 10 Result 2026.

Step 3: Enter all required information, including your roll number.

Step 4: The screen will display the 10th-grade results.

Step 5: Download a copy and save it for later use.

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Details Mentioned on the Scorecard

The RBSE Class 10 result 2026 mark sheet will include crucial information about the student’s performance in the board exams. This includes:

RBSE 10th Exam Name

Roll number and Subjects

Parents’ Name and School Name

Subject-wise Marks and Grades

Total Marks

Percentage Secured

RBSE Class 10th Result 2026: Past 5 Years' Pass Percentage

Pass percentage in the year 2025: 93.60%

Pass percentage in the year 2024: 93.03%

Pass percentage in the year 2023: 90.49%

Pass percentage in the year 2022: 82.89%

Pass percentage in the year 2021: 99.56%

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Passing Criteria

For students taking the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education's Class 10 exams, it is essential to understand the passing requirements. The minimum score required for matric students to pass the exam is set by the board. Students must receive at least 33% in each subject in order to pass. For theory papers, candidates must score at least 26 (out of 80).

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Grading System

The RBSE follows a 9-point grading system for Class 10 in 2026, ranging from A1 to E2, to evaluate student performance. While A1 represents the highest scores between 91 and 100, E2 is the lowest mark assigned to below 20. The minimum grade required to pass for candidates is D. Candidates who receive an F grade in any subject will be required to appear for supplementary exams.

A1 (Outstanding): 91–100 marks

A2 (Excellent): 81–90 marks

B1 (Very Good): 71–80 marks

B2 (Good): 61–70 marks

C1 (Above Average): 51–60 marks

C2 (Average): 41–50 marks

D (Fair): 33–40 marks

E1/E2 (Fail/Needs Improvement): Below 33 marks