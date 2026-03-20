RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Expected On March 23; Over 10 Lakh Students Can Check Scores At rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: RBSE Class 10 results for 2026 will not be announced by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education today, March 20. The Rajasthan Board secretary has stated that the results of the RBSE 10 will not be released today, according to media reports. By Monday, March 23, it is anticipated to be announced. On Twitter, there will be an official announcement regarding the date of the Rajasthan Board Class 10 results.

RBSE 10 results are accessible at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, the official website. Next week, more than 10 lakh students who took the Class 10 examinations this year will receive their Rajasthan board results.

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Past trends

RBSE announced Rajasthan Board class 10 results on May 28 of last year, and on May 29 of 2024. RBSE previously released results on June 2, 2023, and June 13, 2022. The schedule was extended during the pandemic, with findings announced on July 28 in 2020 and July 30 in 2021. Prior to that, the RBSE 20th results were released in June.

In contrast to these patterns, this time it is expected to release on March 23, 2026, RBSE 10th result date will be announced earlier than in prior years. However, it has been verified through media reports that the Rajasthan RBSE 10th result 2026 will not be released today.

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Exam details

Between February 12 and February 28, 2026, 6,195 testing venues hosted the Rajasthan Board Class 10 2026 exam.

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Website to check the result

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to Check RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Type RESULT [space] RAJ10 [space] ROLL NUMBER.

Step 3: Send the message to 56263 or 5676750.

Step 4: The RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 will be sent to your registered mobile number.

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to Check RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Online

Step 1: Visit the official websites: rajasthan.gov.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Select the link for the RBSE Class 10 Result 2026.

Step 3: Enter the necessary information, including your roll number.

Step 4: The screen will show the 2026 10th class results.

Step 5: Download a copy and store it for later use.

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to Check RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 via DigiLocker

Step 1: Go to the DigiLocker website.

Step 2: Log in or, if you haven't already, make an account.

Step 3: Enter the necessary personal information.

Step 4: Select Rajasthan's Board of Secondary Education.

Step 5: Choose the 2026 Class 10 Result.

Step 6: Enter your login information to view the outcome.

Step 7: The screen will show the outcome.

For updates on the results, candidates should keep an eye on the Free Press Journal and the official website.