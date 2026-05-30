RBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2026 Declared At rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; Direct Link & Steps To Check

The RBSE Class 10 and 12 supplementary results 2026 have been released by the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, Ajmer. Students who took the compartment exam can get their results via rajeduboard.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Students must complete the necessary information in order to view the results.

Direct link to check class 10 result

Direct link to check class 12 result

Exam dates

The RBSE Class 10 supplemental test was held between May 14 and May 16.

The Class 12 test took place from May 14 to May 16.

Steps to check the result

The steps to download the 2026 RBSE 10th and 12th Supplementary results are listed below:

Step 1: Go to rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.gov.in.

Step 2: Click the link for the RBSE 10th or 12th Supplementary Results 2026.

Step 3: Enter your login information.

Step 4: The RBSE Class 10 & 12 Supplementary result for 2026 is displayed.

Step 5: Save it after downloading it.

Direct link to check class 10 result

Direct link to check class 12 result

Details mentioned on result

The RBSE Class 10 and 12 Supplementary Result contains important details related to a student's performance in the examination, including the candidate's name, father's name, mother's name, school or examination centre name, subject-wise marks, theory marks, sessional marks, practical marks, total marks obtained, overall percentage, and the final result status indicating whether the student has secured a First, Second, or Third Division.