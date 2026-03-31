RBSE 12th Science Result 2026 Declared: Sonu Mehra, Deepika Rankawat, Divya Bhadu, Nikita & Rishita Jointly Top with 99.8%

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RBSE Class 12th Result 2026 Science: The results for class 12 were declared by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at 10 AM, and the students have shown good results in the science stream and a near-perfect score by the topper. Education Minister Madan Dilawar announced the results for all three streams Arts, Commerce and Science simultaneously.

RBSE Class 12th Result 2026 Science: Science Stream Topper

This year, the Science stream produced five joint toppers, each securing an 99.8%:

Sonu Mehra

Deepika Rankawat

Divya Bhadu

Nikita

Rishita

The results have once again shown the trend of girls performing better than boys. The pass percentage of Science students has been recorded at 97.52 per cent, with girls achieving a pass percentage of 98.34 per cent compared to 97.02 per cent for boys.

This year, a total of 2,87,068 students have registered for the Science stream, of which 2,85,299 students have appeared for the examinations. Of those who have cleared the examinations, a large number of students have secured First Division, of whom 1,46,644 are boys and 98,836 are girls.

RBSE Class 12th Result 2026 Science: Official website to check the result

rajresults.nic.in

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE Class 12th Result 2026 Science: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official website: rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Class 12 Result 2026 link

Step 3: Select your stream: Science, Commerce, or Arts

Step 4: Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 5: Click on Submit

Step 6: Your result will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download and save the marksheet for future reference

With a high pass percentage and strong individual performances, this year’s RBSE Class 12 Science results reflect steady academic outcomes across the state.