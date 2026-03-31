RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2026 Out: Varsha Rani Tops With 99.20%

RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2026 Out: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE), has declared the results of Class 12 students in the Commerce stream on March 31, 2026. Education Minister Madan Dilawar posted on X, "The Class-12 board exam results (Science, Commerce, and Arts streams) were declared online from the VC room of the Udaipur District Collectorate. These results are a testament to the students' hard work, discipline, and dedication. Heartfelt congratulations to all successful students for a bright future."

RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2026 Out: Commerce stream topper

Varsha Rani has topped in the state in the Commerce stream with a high percentage of 99.20%.

RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2026 Out: Overall pass percentage

This year, a total of 30,580 students in the Commerce stream, which is the lowest number of students in any of the three streams, have taken the examination. Despite this, students have performed well in this year's examination, with a pass percentage of 93.64%. Boys have performed a little better than girls, with a pass percentage of 94.04%, while girls have a pass percentage of 92.82%.

With regard to the results in the First Division, 13,970 boys and 8,096 girls achieved top grades, which takes the total number of students in the First Division in the Commerce stream to 22,066.

RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2026 Out: Website to check the result

Students can check their RBSE Class 12 Commerce results on the official websites, namely rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2026 Out: Steps to check the result via SMS

For ease of access, students can also check their results through SMS:

• Open the SMS application on your phone.

• Type RJ12C ROLL NUMBER and send it to 5676750 or 56263.

• Your result will be sent directly to this number.