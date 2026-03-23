RBSE 10th Result 2026 To Be Declared Tomorrow At 1 PM: Check Previous Year's Pass Percentage Here

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: According to the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education's official social media account, the RBSE Class 10th results 2026 will be released tomorrow, March 24, at 1 PM.

The Board Secretary Gajendra Singh Rathore, all preparations have been completed, and the answer sheets have been evaluated on time. The results will be officially declared in the presence of Secretary Rathore and Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Singh Dilawar.

The RBSE held Class 10 board examinations from February 12 to February 28, 2026, at 6,195 exam centres throughout Rajasthan. A total of 10,68,078 students took the exam and will be able to access the RBSE 10 results via the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The results can be accessed by entering the username and roll number.

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Links to check RBSE Class 10 result 2026

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to check RBSE Class 10 result 2026 via SMS

Step 1: Go to the SMS app on your mobile device.

Step 2: Add RESULT [space] RAJ10 [space] ROLL NUMBER in the text message.

Step 3: Send the message to 56263, 5676750.

Step 4: The RBSE Class 10 result 2026 will be shared to your registered mobile number.

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to check RBSE Class 10 result 2026 via DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website.

Step 2: If you don't have an account, log in or create one.

Step 3: Enter all necessary personal information.

Step 4: Choose Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education.

Step 5: Choose the Class 10 2026 results.

Step 6: Enter your login information to see the results.

Step 7: The screen will show the results.

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to check RBSE Class 10 result 2026 online

Step 1: Go to the official websites, rajasthan.gov.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click the link to view the RBSE Class 10 result 2026.

Step 3: Provide all required information, including your roll number.

Step 4: The results for the tenth grade will be displayed on screen.

Step 5: Download a copy and save it for future use.

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Details mentioned on the scorecard

The RBSE Class 10 result 2026 mark sheet will include crucial information about the student’s performance in the board exams. This includes:

RBSE 10th exam name

Roll number and subjects

Parents’ name and school name

Subject-wise marks and grades

Total marks

Percentage secured

RBSE Class 10th Result 2026: Past 5 Years' Pass Percentage

Pass percentage in the year 2025: 93.60%

Pass percentage in the year 2024: 93.03%

Pass percentage in the year 2023: 90.49%

Pass percentage in the year 2022: 82.89%

Pass percentage in the year 2021: 99.56%