RBI Young Professional Recruitment 2026: Applications Open For 12 Posts, Salary Up To ₹1.5 Lakh Per Month

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RBI Young Professional Recruitment 2026: The Reserve Bank of India has invited applications from candidates for hiring young professionals in different areas. The RBI will provide an attractive monthly remuneration of INR 1.5 lakh to selected candidates. This initiative is taken by the Reserve Bank of India to recruit young and skilled individuals for working in RBI’s policies, research, technological and regulatory aspects while gaining experience in India's monetary system.

Direct link to read the official notification

RBI Young Professional Recruitment 2026: Recruitment details

As per the advertisement released on 15 June, 2026, RBI invites applications for hiring 12 Young Professionals in different Departments of the Central Office based in Mumbai. Eligible candidates are required to apply online by emailing before 6 July, 2026.

The engagement is contractual in nature and is intended for short- to medium-term policy-related assignments within the RBI.

RBI Young Professional Recruitment 2026: Key Dates

Notification released: June 15, 2026

Application process begins: June 15, 2026

Last date to apply: July 6, 2026

Expected joining period: August to October 2026

RBI Young Professional Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

RBI has announced a total of 12 Young Professional positions, with one vacancy in each of the following areas:

Cyber Security and Information Technology Risk

Policy Analytics

Climate Change Risk and Sustainable Finance

Credit Risk Analytics and Regulatory Policy

Payment Ecosystem

Policy and Research in Domestic and Cross-Border Payment Systems

Policy and Research (Department of Economic and Policy Research)

Artificial Intelligence

Quantum Technology

Data Analysis

Financial Markets

Data Analytics and Policy Research

Total vacancies: 12

RBI Young Professional Recruitment 2026: Salary and benefits

Selected candidates will receive:

Monthly stipend: ₹1,50,000

Paid on a monthly basis after applicable tax deductions

No additional allowances or benefits

Emergency dispensary facility available within RBI premises

Note: The RBI has clarified that Young Professionals will not be eligible for housing, pension, gratuity or other employment-related benefits.

RBI Young Professional Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must satisfy the following conditions:

Must be an Indian citizen

Minimum age: 21 years

Maximum age: 30 years as on July 6, 2026

Must possess the educational qualifications prescribed for the respective post

Degrees should be obtained from recognised institutions in India or abroad

Educational requirements vary according to the role and include qualifications in:

Economics

Statistics

Finance

Public Policy

Data Science

Artificial Intelligence

Computer Science

Cyber Security

Climate Studies

Environmental Science

Mathematics

Quantum Computing

Technology Policy

Financial Engineering

Several positions also prefer candidates with research experience, publications, professional certifications, or expertise in analytical tools such as Python, R, SQL, Power BI and econometric software.

RBI Young Professional Recruitment 2026: Job location

All selected candidates will be posted at RBI's Central Office departments in:

Mumbai, Maharashtra

Candidates should be prepared to relocate, as the engagement is full-time and office-based.

RBI Young Professional Recruitment 2026: Contract period

The RBI has proposed:

Initial contract period of three years

Extension possible based on performance

Maximum engagement period of five years

Three months' notice period after completion of the initial six months

RBI Young Professional Recruitment 2026: Application details

The official notification does not mention any application fee.

Candidates can therefore apply without paying any registration charge unless RBI issues a separate clarification.

RBI Young Professional Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The recruitment process will be conducted in multiple stages:

Preliminary screening of applications

Shortlisting of eligible candidates

Document verification

Personal interview

The RBI has stated that meeting minimum eligibility criteria alone will not guarantee selection.

RBI Young Professional Recruitment 2026: How to apply

Candidates must submit their applications through email only.

Download and fill the prescribed application form.

Prepare the following documents in PDF format:

Curriculum Vitae (CV)

Academic certificates and transcripts

Statement of Interest

Sample of academic or policy writing

Reference or recommendation letter

Send the application to: yphrmdco@rbi.org.in

Mention the subject line in the following format:

"YP Application – Post Code – Name of the Candidate"

Ensure total attachment size does not exceed 5 MB.

Candidates applying for multiple posts must submit separate emails for each position.

Submit the application before July 6, 2026.

Opportunity to Work on Emerging Policy Areas

The recruitment covers several emerging areas including artificial intelligence, quantum technology, climate finance, cybersecurity, financial markets and payment systems. Through the programme, selected candidates will work closely with RBI departments on research, policy formulation, regulatory analysis and technology-related projects.

For young professionals looking to gain experience at India's central bank while working on critical policy issues, the programme offers a rare opportunity to contribute directly to the country's financial and regulatory ecosystem.