RBI Young Professional Recruitment 2026: Applications Open For 12 Posts, Salary Up To ₹1.5 Lakh Per Month

RBI Young Professional Recruitment 2026: The Reserve Bank of India has invited applications from candidates for hiring young professionals in different areas. The RBI will provide an attractive monthly remuneration of INR 1.5 lakh to selected candidates. This initiative is taken by the Reserve Bank of India to recruit young and skilled individuals for working in RBI’s policies, research, technological and regulatory aspects while gaining experience in India's monetary system.
Direct link to read the official notification
RBI Young Professional Recruitment 2026: Recruitment details
As per the advertisement released on 15 June, 2026, RBI invites applications for hiring 12 Young Professionals in different Departments of the Central Office based in Mumbai. Eligible candidates are required to apply online by emailing before 6 July, 2026.
The engagement is contractual in nature and is intended for short- to medium-term policy-related assignments within the RBI.
RBI Young Professional Recruitment 2026: Key Dates
Notification released: June 15, 2026
Application process begins: June 15, 2026
Last date to apply: July 6, 2026
Expected joining period: August to October 2026
RBI Young Professional Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details
RBI has announced a total of 12 Young Professional positions, with one vacancy in each of the following areas:
Cyber Security and Information Technology Risk
Policy Analytics
Climate Change Risk and Sustainable Finance
Credit Risk Analytics and Regulatory Policy
Payment Ecosystem
Policy and Research in Domestic and Cross-Border Payment Systems
Policy and Research (Department of Economic and Policy Research)
Artificial Intelligence
Quantum Technology
Data Analysis
Financial Markets
Data Analytics and Policy Research
Total vacancies: 12
RBI Young Professional Recruitment 2026: Salary and benefits
Selected candidates will receive:
Monthly stipend: ₹1,50,000
Paid on a monthly basis after applicable tax deductions
No additional allowances or benefits
Emergency dispensary facility available within RBI premises
Note: The RBI has clarified that Young Professionals will not be eligible for housing, pension, gratuity or other employment-related benefits.
RBI Young Professional Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria
Candidates must satisfy the following conditions:
Must be an Indian citizen
Minimum age: 21 years
Maximum age: 30 years as on July 6, 2026
Must possess the educational qualifications prescribed for the respective post
Degrees should be obtained from recognised institutions in India or abroad
Educational requirements vary according to the role and include qualifications in:
Economics
Statistics
Finance
Public Policy
Data Science
Artificial Intelligence
Computer Science
Cyber Security
Climate Studies
Environmental Science
Mathematics
Quantum Computing
Technology Policy
Financial Engineering
Several positions also prefer candidates with research experience, publications, professional certifications, or expertise in analytical tools such as Python, R, SQL, Power BI and econometric software.
RBI Young Professional Recruitment 2026: Job location
All selected candidates will be posted at RBI's Central Office departments in:
Mumbai, Maharashtra
Candidates should be prepared to relocate, as the engagement is full-time and office-based.
RBI Young Professional Recruitment 2026: Contract period
The RBI has proposed:
Initial contract period of three years
Extension possible based on performance
Maximum engagement period of five years
Three months' notice period after completion of the initial six months
RBI Young Professional Recruitment 2026: Application details
The official notification does not mention any application fee.
Candidates can therefore apply without paying any registration charge unless RBI issues a separate clarification.
RBI Young Professional Recruitment 2026: Selection process
The recruitment process will be conducted in multiple stages:
Preliminary screening of applications
Shortlisting of eligible candidates
Document verification
Personal interview
The RBI has stated that meeting minimum eligibility criteria alone will not guarantee selection.
RBI Young Professional Recruitment 2026: How to apply
Candidates must submit their applications through email only.
Download and fill the prescribed application form.
Prepare the following documents in PDF format:
Curriculum Vitae (CV)
Academic certificates and transcripts
Statement of Interest
Sample of academic or policy writing
Reference or recommendation letter
Send the application to: yphrmdco@rbi.org.in
Mention the subject line in the following format:
"YP Application – Post Code – Name of the Candidate"
Ensure total attachment size does not exceed 5 MB.
Candidates applying for multiple posts must submit separate emails for each position.
Submit the application before July 6, 2026.
Opportunity to Work on Emerging Policy Areas
The recruitment covers several emerging areas including artificial intelligence, quantum technology, climate finance, cybersecurity, financial markets and payment systems. Through the programme, selected candidates will work closely with RBI departments on research, policy formulation, regulatory analysis and technology-related projects.
For young professionals looking to gain experience at India's central bank while working on critical policy issues, the programme offers a rare opportunity to contribute directly to the country's financial and regulatory ecosystem.