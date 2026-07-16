RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card 2026 Released At rbi.org.in; Download Hall Ticket Here

RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card 2026: The RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card 2026 has been formally released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Using their registration number or roll number, password, and date of birth, candidates who made it to the next round of recruitment can now acquire their hall passes from the official website, rbi.org.in.
The dates of the RBI Grade B Phase 2 test are set for July 25 and 26, 2026.
Direct link to download admit card
Admit Card for Phase-II Examination for the Post of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - General Cadre – PY 2026
Admit Card for Phase-II Examination for the Post of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - DEPR Cadre – PY 2026
Admit Card for Phase-II Examination for the Post of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - DSIM Cadre – PY 2026
RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card 2026: Steps to download admit card
Step 1: Go to rbi.org.in, the official RBI website.
Step 2: On the homepage, select the "Opportunities@RBI" option.
Step 3: Select the option labelled "Current Vacancies."
Step 4: Select "Call Letters."
Step 5: Click on the "Officers in Grade B (DR) - Phase II - PY 2026" link.
Step 6: Enter your date of birth, password, and registration number or roll number.
Step 7: Enter the information to see your admission card.
Step 8: Download it, then print it out for later use.
Direct link to download admit card
Admit Card for Phase-II Examination for the Post of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - General Cadre – PY 2026
Admit Card for Phase-II Examination for the Post of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - DEPR Cadre – PY 2026
Admit Card for Phase-II Examination for the Post of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - DSIM Cadre – PY 2026
RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card 2026: Details mentioned on admit card
Candidates should carefully verify the following details printed on the admit card:
Candidate's name
Examination date
Shift timing
Examination centre name and address
Reporting time
Exam-day instructions and guidelines
Note: RBI has clarified that no hard copy of the admit card will be sent by post. Candidates must download it online from the official website.
RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card 2026: Important instructions
Candidates appearing for the RBI Grade B Phase 2 examination should keep the following points in mind:
Carry a printed copy of the RBI Grade B Phase 2 admit card.
Bring a valid original photo ID proof, such as:
Aadhaar Card
PAN Card
Passport
Voter ID
Driving Licence
Reach the examination centre 30 to 60 minutes before the reporting time mentioned on the admit card to avoid last-minute inconvenience.
Verify all details on the admit card in advance and report any discrepancies before the examination date.