RBI Grade B Phase 1 Admit Card 2026 Released At rbi.org.in; Check Download Steps, Exam Pattern And Documents To Carry

RBI Grade B Phase 1 Admit Card 2026: The RBI Grade B Phase 1 Admit Card 2026 was made available on the Reserve Bank of India's official website today, June 5, 2026, for applicants taking the General Cadre preliminary test, which is set for June 13, 2026. Candidates can now use their registration number, roll number, password, and date of birth to download their hall passes on the official RBI website.

Direct link to download admit card

RBI Grade B Phase 1 Admit Card 2026: Steps to download admit card

Applicants can download their Phase 1 admission card by following the instructions below:

Step 1: Go to rbi.org.in, the RBI's official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the "Opportunities @ RBI" option

Step 3: Locate and select the link for the RBI Grade B Phase 1 Admit Card 2026.

Step 4: Type in the necessary login information: Roll number or registration number and Date of Birth or Password

Step 5: Press the "Submit/Login" button.

Step 6: Print at least two copies of the admit card after downloading it for later usage.

Direct link to download admit card

RBI Grade B Phase 1 Admit Card 2026: Details mentioned on admit card

After downloading the admit card, candidates should carefully check all the details mentioned on it to ensure there are no errors. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact the RBI authorities for correction. The admit card will contain important information such as the candidate's name, roll number, registration number, exam date, shift timing, reporting time, examination centre address, photograph, signature, and important instructions related to the examination.

RBI Grade B Phase 1 Admit Card 2026: Exam pattern

The examination will consist of 200 objective-type questions carrying a total of 200 marks.

Candidates will be given 120 minutes (2 hours) to complete the test.

The question paper will be divided into four sections:

General Awareness: 80 questions carrying 80 marks

Reasoning Ability: 60 questions carrying 60 marks

Quantitative Aptitude: 30 questions carrying 30 marks

English Language: 30 questions carrying 30 marks

Each question will carry one mark.

RBI Grade B Phase 1 Admit Card 2026: Required documents during exam

Candidates must bring the following items to the examination centre:

Printed Admit Card: A hard copy of the RBI Grade B admit card.

Valid Photo Identity Proof: Original and photocopy of any government-issued ID such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Passport, Voter ID, or Driving Licence.

Passport-Size Photographs: Two recent passport-size photographs, preferably the same as those uploaded during the application process.

Ballpoint Pen: A simple blue or black ballpoint pen for signature verification and other exam-related requirements.