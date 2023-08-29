 RBI Grade B 2023 Phase 2 Exam Results Declared On rbi.org
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRBI Grade B 2023 Phase 2 Exam Results Declared On rbi.org

RBI Grade B 2023 Phase 2 Exam Results Declared On rbi.org

Applicants can visit the official website and navigate to the result section to view their individual results. The Phase 2 examination holds paramount importance, as it plays a crucial role in shortlisting candidates for the next stages of the selection procedure.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 07:29 PM IST
article-image
RBI Grade B 2023 exam | Image Credit: GettyImages

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has unveiled the results for the Phase 2 examination of RBI Grade B 2023. Aspiring candidates who participated in this crucial phase can now access their results on the official RBI website, rbi.org.

This eagerly awaited announcement marks a significant step in the selection process for the RBI Grade B posts. Applicants can visit the official website and navigate to the result section to view their individual results. The Phase 2 examination holds paramount importance, as it plays a crucial role in shortlisting candidates for the next stages of the selection procedure.

Steps to download RBI Grade B Results 2023:

1. Visit the official website of RBI, rbi.org to access RBI Grade B results.

2. On the homepage, look for result link

3. Click on the notification that mentions direct recruitment of officers in Grade B - DR

4. Check the RBI Grade B results and download the PDF

5. Candidates can also take a printout for there future references.

As the results are out, candidates are advised to promptly check their scores and assess their performance. This drive aims to fill up a total number of 291 posts. Out of these 222 posts are for officers in Grade B (DR) - General, 38 are for the post of Officers in Grade B (DR)

Aspiring candidates are encouraged to stay updated with the official RBI website and other reliable sources for further information on the next steps in the recruitment process.

Read Also
RBI Authorises Bandhan Bank For Disbursing Civil Pension
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

State Government Committee Visits JU Campus To Gather Insights On Strengthening Anti-Ragging...

State Government Committee Visits JU Campus To Gather Insights On Strengthening Anti-Ragging...

Punjab: School Teacher Apprehended For Accepting Bribe Of Rs 1.16 Lakh

Punjab: School Teacher Apprehended For Accepting Bribe Of Rs 1.16 Lakh

Delhi: Teachers And Vice-Principal Suspended For Failing To Report Classmates' Sexual Assault

Delhi: Teachers And Vice-Principal Suspended For Failing To Report Classmates' Sexual Assault

Rajasthan: Gehlot's Far-Sighted Vision Brought New Changes In School Education

Rajasthan: Gehlot's Far-Sighted Vision Brought New Changes In School Education

RBI Grade B 2023 Phase 2 Exam Results Declared On rbi.org

RBI Grade B 2023 Phase 2 Exam Results Declared On rbi.org