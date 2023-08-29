RBI Grade B 2023 Phase 2 Exam Results Declared On rbi.org

RBI Grade B 2023 exam | Image Credit: GettyImages

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has unveiled the results for the Phase 2 examination of RBI Grade B 2023. Aspiring candidates who participated in this crucial phase can now access their results on the official RBI website, rbi.org.

This eagerly awaited announcement marks a significant step in the selection process for the RBI Grade B posts. Applicants can visit the official website and navigate to the result section to view their individual results. The Phase 2 examination holds paramount importance, as it plays a crucial role in shortlisting candidates for the next stages of the selection procedure.

Steps to download RBI Grade B Results 2023:

1. Visit the official website of RBI, rbi.org to access RBI Grade B results.

2. On the homepage, look for result link

3. Click on the notification that mentions direct recruitment of officers in Grade B - DR

4. Check the RBI Grade B results and download the PDF

5. Candidates can also take a printout for there future references.

As the results are out, candidates are advised to promptly check their scores and assess their performance. This drive aims to fill up a total number of 291 posts. Out of these 222 posts are for officers in Grade B (DR) - General, 38 are for the post of Officers in Grade B (DR)

Aspiring candidates are encouraged to stay updated with the official RBI website and other reliable sources for further information on the next steps in the recruitment process.