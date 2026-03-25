RBI Declares Grade B Result 2026 At rbi.org.in; Check Final Result Here

RBI Grade B Result: The Reserve Bank of India has released the RBI Grade B Final Result 2026 on the official website at rbi.org.in .

The candidates whose names appear in the result PDF are qualified in the phase 2 (mains) exam and are selected for the post of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) – General Cadre – PY 2025.

RBI Grade B Result: How To Download

Candidates can check out the steps below for the RBI Grade B Result:

Step 1: Visit the RBI's official website, rbi.org.in

Step 2: Search and click on "Opportunities@RBI" at the bottom of the homepage.

Step 3: A new page appears on your screen. Navigate to the current vacancies tab and click the "Results" link.

Step 4: On the new page, select the "Result of Phase-III Examination for Recommended Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) (General) (DEPR/DSIM) - PY 2025."

Step 5: Now, select "Roll Numbers of the candidates who have been selected for Recruitment of Officers in (DR) (General) - PY 2025."

Step 6: The RBI Grade B Result 2026 PDF is displayed on the screen. Use the Ctrl+F shortcut to search for your roll number in the qualifying status.

RBI Grade B Result: Important Details

Candidates who have been shortlisted for the RBI Grade B Final Result 2026 must carefully complete the post-selection formalities to secure their appointment. The RBI provides specific guidelines for document verification, communication, and joining procedures, which must be followed within the timeframes specified to avoid disqualification.

Prepare all original documents for verification, including educational certificates, ID proof, and category certificates (if applicable).

Ensure that all information provided in the application corresponds to the original documents; any discrepancies may result in the cancellation of candidature.

Check the official RBI website and your registered email on a regular basis for updates and instructions on joining.

Respond to all RBI communications by the deadline to avoid missing important steps.

Be prepared for document verification and any other necessary formalities before the final appointment.

Maintain eligibility criteria throughout the recruitment process, as the RBI may verify information at any stage.

Direct Link To Check

RBI Grade B Result: Instructions For Candidates

Recommended candidates are advised to send five copies (all in original) of the Attestation Form (duly filled) by post to the following address within two weeks from the date of publishing the result:

Reserve Bank of India Services Board

Reserve Bank of India Building

3rd Floor, Opposite Mumbai Central Railway Station

Byculla, Mumbai-400008.

Check the Official Notification Here