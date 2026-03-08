RBI Assistant Recruitment 2026: Registration Window For 650 Posts Concludes Today At rbi.org.in

RBI Assistant Registration 2026: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will be concluding the RBI Assistant Registration Window 2026 today, i.e., 8 March 2026. The application fee deadline also concludes today. Candidates should make sure to fill out the application form and submit the application fees before the deadline today. The RBI is seeking to recruit for 650 positions in its regional offices around the country. As per the Bank's official website at www.rbi.org.in, the application period opened on February 16, 2026.
RBI Assistant Registration 2026: Important dates
In order to avoid missing any deadlines, candidates are urged to check out the important dates below:
Application and fee deadline: March 8, 2026
Preliminary Examination: April 11, 2026
Main Examination: June 7, 2026
RBI Assistant Registration 2026: Eligibility criteria
Candidates should check out the eligibility criteria before applying for the registrations:
Educational Qualification (As on February 1, 2026)
A minimum of 50% in any field for a bachelor's degree (pass class for SC/ST/PwBD candidates).
Familiarity with word processing on a computer.
Proficiency in reading, writing, speaking, and comprehending the local language of the state or territory in question.
Age Limit (As on February 1, 2026)
Minimum Age: 20 years
Maximum Age: 28 years
Candidates must have been born between February 1, 2006, and February 2, 1998, inclusive.
RBI Assistant Registration 2026: How to register
Step 1: Go to the Assistant Recruitment section of the RBI's official website.
Step 2: Click the Apply Online link for RBI Assistant 2026.
Step 3: Add the mobile number and email address when registering.
Step 4: Carefully enter your category, educational, and personal information.
Step 5: Upload the necessary files (handwritten declaration, thumb impression, signature, and photo).
Step 6: Use the online payment method to pay the application fee.
Step 7: Fill out the form, then download or print a copy for your records.
RBI Assistant Registration 2026: Application Fee
SC / ST / PwBD / Ex-Servicemen: Rs 50 + 18% GST = Rs 59
General / OBC / EWS: Rs 450 + 18% GST = Rs 531
RBI Staff Candidates: Nil (No fee)
RBI Assistant Registration 2026: Documents required
The following documents should be prepared for the registration process:
Scanned photograph and Signature
Left thumb impression
Handwritten declaration
Candidates should note that no corrections are allowed after final submission
RBI Assistant Registration 2026: Total Vacancies Category-Wise
Candidates can check out the Total Vacancies Category-Wise below:
EWS: 58
SC: 110
ST: 37 (1 PwBD)
OBC: 99
GEN/UR: 346
Grand Total: 650 (1 PwBD)