RBI Assistant Recruitment 2026: Registration Window For 650 Posts Concludes Today At rbi.org.in

RBI Assistant Registration 2026: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will be concluding the RBI Assistant Registration Window 2026 today, i.e., 8 March 2026. The application fee deadline also concludes today. Candidates should make sure to fill out the application form and submit the application fees before the deadline today. The RBI is seeking to recruit for 650 positions in its regional offices around the country. As per the Bank's official website at www.rbi.org.in, the application period opened on February 16, 2026.

Direct link for announcement

RBI Assistant Registration 2026: Important dates

In order to avoid missing any deadlines, candidates are urged to check out the important dates below:

Application and fee deadline: March 8, 2026

Preliminary Examination: April 11, 2026

Main Examination: June 7, 2026

RBI Assistant Registration 2026: Eligibility criteria

Candidates should check out the eligibility criteria before applying for the registrations:

Educational Qualification (As on February 1, 2026)

A minimum of 50% in any field for a bachelor's degree (pass class for SC/ST/PwBD candidates).

Familiarity with word processing on a computer.

Proficiency in reading, writing, speaking, and comprehending the local language of the state or territory in question.

Age Limit (As on February 1, 2026)

Minimum Age: 20 years

Maximum Age: 28 years

Candidates must have been born between February 1, 2006, and February 2, 1998, inclusive.

RBI Assistant Registration 2026: How to register

Step 1: Go to the Assistant Recruitment section of the RBI's official website.

Step 2: Click the Apply Online link for RBI Assistant 2026.

Step 3: Add the mobile number and email address when registering.

Step 4: Carefully enter your category, educational, and personal information.

Step 5: Upload the necessary files (handwritten declaration, thumb impression, signature, and photo).

Step 6: Use the online payment method to pay the application fee.

Step 7: Fill out the form, then download or print a copy for your records.

Direct link to apply

RBI Assistant Registration 2026: Application Fee

SC / ST / PwBD / Ex-Servicemen: Rs 50 + 18% GST = Rs 59

General / OBC / EWS: Rs 450 + 18% GST = Rs 531

RBI Staff Candidates: Nil (No fee)

RBI Assistant Registration 2026: Documents required

The following documents should be prepared for the registration process:

Scanned photograph and Signature

Left thumb impression

Handwritten declaration

Candidates should note that no corrections are allowed after final submission

RBI Assistant Registration 2026: Total Vacancies Category-Wise

Candidates can check out the Total Vacancies Category-Wise below:

EWS: 58

SC: 110

ST: 37 (1 PwBD)

OBC: 99

GEN/UR: 346

Grand Total: 650 (1 PwBD)